Denza Z9 GT: In Pictures
- Price start at Rs 1.57 Crore
- Offers a claimed driving range of 598 km on the WLTP cycle.
- The Z9GT uses BYD's second-generation Blade Battery with a capacity of 122.49 kWh.
Shooting brakes are virtually non-existent in India. However, addressing this gap, Chinese electric car manufacturer Denza has launched the Z9 GT shooting brake at Rs 1.57 crore. It is the only vehicle of its kind in India. With this, let’s take a look at what it has to offer Indian customers.
The Denza Z9GT gets a Shooting Brake body style that combines the proportions of a performance-oriented car with the practicality of an estate. Its elongated silhouette, sloping roofline and sculpted bodywork give it a distinctive appearance.
The Denza Z9GT features a tri-motor electric powertrain with one motor at the front and two at the rear. The combined system output stands at approximately 1,140 BHP, with an all-wheel-drive configuration. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 with maximum torque output of 1,210 Nm. Its performance credentials are complemented by a claimed top speed of 270 km/h.
The Denza Z9GT offers a claimed driving range of 598 km on the WLTP cycle. This range is supported by a 122.49 kWh battery pack. The Z9GT uses BYD's second-generation Blade Battery with a capacity of 122.49 kWh. The battery is integrated with the vehicle's e³ platform and Cell-to-Body technology.
It is built on the advanced e³ platform, which works alongside its tri-motor configuration and intelligent all-wheel-drive system. This setup enables features such as Crab Walk, Pencil Compass Turn and e³ Parking Assist. The platform also incorporates Cell-to-Body technology and the second-generation Blade Battery.
The Denza Z9GT gets DiSus-A dual-chamber intelligent air suspension at both the front and rear. The system automatically adjusts ride height and damping to improve ride comfort, stability and vehicle control. This setup is designed to adapt to different road conditions while maintaining a composed ride, particularly during high-speed driving.
The Z9GT features an independent rear-wheel steering system that helps improve manoeuvrability. This technology gives the vehicle a minimum turning radius of 5.35 metres. It is designed to make the Z9 easier to manoeuvre in confined urban spaces and parking areas.
It measures 5,180 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width and 1,490 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,125 mm, which provides the foundation for its spacious cabin. The vehicle also offers a boot capacity of 495 litres and seating for five occupants.
The Z9GT gets electrically operated soft-close doors, adding convenience to its luxury-focused package. It also features an electrically operated tailgate with remote opening and closing functionality. The tailgate can additionally be opened through an augmented reality projection feature, which allows users to operate it without manually accessing the boot.
The exterior features include an active rear spoiler, dual-line front lighting and LED rear combination lamps. The car also gets dynamic front and rear turn indicators, adaptive front lighting and dynamic welcome lights. Other design elements include a dual tail wing and meteor welcome lighting, which contribute to its distinctive exterior appearance.
The cabin features genuine leather upholstery, natural wood dashboard panels and a knitted velvet ceiling. It uses wood and leather to create a premium interior environment. Buyers can choose between Dark Chocolate with Perg Beige, Dark Chocolate with Red Velvet and Full Black upholstery themes, the latter featuring black suede seats with yellow stitching.
The front seats get eight-way power adjustment, ventilation, heating, position memory and massage functionality. The driver also gets power-adjustable headrests, lumbar support, thigh support and a dynamic bolster system. The front passenger seat receives similar adjustment and comfort functions, while the rear seats also offer heating, ventilation and massage.
The Z9GT comes with a four-zone automatic climate control system, allowing occupants to manage cabin temperatures across different seating areas. It also features an onboard refrigerator with dual-temperature settings ranging from -6 to 50 degrees Celsius. Additional cabin comfort features include a negative ion purification system and a CN95 filter.
The cabin features a 17.3-inch intelligent infotainment display, a 13.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch 2.5K high-resolution front passenger screen. The system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, GPS navigation, 4G connectivity and connected phone services. It also gets OTA updates and an English-language voice assistant.
The Z9GT comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, intelligent cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot detection. Other features include front and rear cross-traffic alerts with braking, lane departure assistance, emergency lane-keeping assistance, rear collision warning and curve speed warning.
The safety package includes front airbags, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and far-side airbags for the driver and front passenger. Other features include ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, TPMS and a 360-degree camera. The car also gets automated parking assistance and e³ automated parking assistance.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 13, 2026Denza Z9 GT: In PicturesPriced at Rs 1.57 crore, it is the only shooting brake-style vehicle in India.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Nov 13, 2026BYD Denza Z9 GT Launched In India At Rs 1.57 CroreThe Z9 GT is the only car of its kind in India, currently.3 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 13, 2026BYD Denza D9 Electric MPV Launched At Rs 90 Lakh In IndiaDenza has entered the Indian automotive market with the launch of two models: the Denza Z9 GT and the Denza D9.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Nov 13, 2026Honda CR-V to go hybrid-only with next-generation model in 2027The 2028 CR-V will debut a new platform and two-motor hybrid system as Honda expands its hybrid lineup1 min read
- car&bike Team | Nov 13, 2026BYD's Denza D9 MPV, Z9 GT Shooting Brake India Launch Today: What To Expect?BYD’s luxury brand Denza will enter India with two very different electric offerings: the D9 luxury MPV and the 1,140 bhp Z9 GT Shooting Brake.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Nov 12, 2026Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Which Compact SUV Fits You?The Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are among the popular choices in the compact SUV space. But which one fits your bill?10 mins read