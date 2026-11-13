Denza Z9 GT: In Pictures

Shooting brakes are virtually non-existent in India. However, addressing this gap, Chinese electric car manufacturer Denza has launched the Z9 GT shooting brake at Rs 1.57 crore. It is the only vehicle of its kind in India. With this, let’s take a look at what it has to offer Indian customers.

The Denza Z9GT gets a Shooting Brake body style that combines the proportions of a performance-oriented car with the practicality of an estate. Its elongated silhouette, sloping roofline and sculpted bodywork give it a distinctive appearance.

The Denza Z9GT features a tri-motor electric powertrain with one motor at the front and two at the rear. The combined system output stands at approximately 1,140 BHP, with an all-wheel-drive configuration. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 with maximum torque output of 1,210 Nm. Its performance credentials are complemented by a claimed top speed of 270 km/h.



The Denza Z9GT offers a claimed driving range of 598 km on the WLTP cycle. This range is supported by a 122.49 kWh battery pack. The Z9GT uses BYD's second-generation Blade Battery with a capacity of 122.49 kWh. The battery is integrated with the vehicle's e³ platform and Cell-to-Body technology.

It is built on the advanced e³ platform, which works alongside its tri-motor configuration and intelligent all-wheel-drive system. This setup enables features such as Crab Walk, Pencil Compass Turn and e³ Parking Assist. The platform also incorporates Cell-to-Body technology and the second-generation Blade Battery.



The Denza Z9GT gets DiSus-A dual-chamber intelligent air suspension at both the front and rear. The system automatically adjusts ride height and damping to improve ride comfort, stability and vehicle control. This setup is designed to adapt to different road conditions while maintaining a composed ride, particularly during high-speed driving.

The Z9GT features an independent rear-wheel steering system that helps improve manoeuvrability. This technology gives the vehicle a minimum turning radius of 5.35 metres. It is designed to make the Z9 easier to manoeuvre in confined urban spaces and parking areas.

It measures 5,180 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width and 1,490 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,125 mm, which provides the foundation for its spacious cabin. The vehicle also offers a boot capacity of 495 litres and seating for five occupants.

The Z9GT gets electrically operated soft-close doors, adding convenience to its luxury-focused package. It also features an electrically operated tailgate with remote opening and closing functionality. The tailgate can additionally be opened through an augmented reality projection feature, which allows users to operate it without manually accessing the boot.

The exterior features include an active rear spoiler, dual-line front lighting and LED rear combination lamps. The car also gets dynamic front and rear turn indicators, adaptive front lighting and dynamic welcome lights. Other design elements include a dual tail wing and meteor welcome lighting, which contribute to its distinctive exterior appearance.

The cabin features genuine leather upholstery, natural wood dashboard panels and a knitted velvet ceiling. It uses wood and leather to create a premium interior environment. Buyers can choose between Dark Chocolate with Perg Beige, Dark Chocolate with Red Velvet and Full Black upholstery themes, the latter featuring black suede seats with yellow stitching.

The front seats get eight-way power adjustment, ventilation, heating, position memory and massage functionality. The driver also gets power-adjustable headrests, lumbar support, thigh support and a dynamic bolster system. The front passenger seat receives similar adjustment and comfort functions, while the rear seats also offer heating, ventilation and massage.

The Z9GT comes with a four-zone automatic climate control system, allowing occupants to manage cabin temperatures across different seating areas. It also features an onboard refrigerator with dual-temperature settings ranging from -6 to 50 degrees Celsius. Additional cabin comfort features include a negative ion purification system and a CN95 filter.

The cabin features a 17.3-inch intelligent infotainment display, a 13.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch 2.5K high-resolution front passenger screen. The system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, GPS navigation, 4G connectivity and connected phone services. It also gets OTA updates and an English-language voice assistant.

The Z9GT comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, intelligent cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot detection. Other features include front and rear cross-traffic alerts with braking, lane departure assistance, emergency lane-keeping assistance, rear collision warning and curve speed warning.

The safety package includes front airbags, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and far-side airbags for the driver and front passenger. Other features include ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, TPMS and a 360-degree camera. The car also gets automated parking assistance and e³ automated parking assistance.