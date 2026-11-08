DigiLocker And mParivahan Vs Physical Documents: When Traffic Police Can (And Cannot) Demand Your Original Driving Licence

Imagine being stopped at a traffic checkpoint and asked to show your driving licence. You open mParivahan, display your virtual licence and offer to let the officer verify it. Do you still need to hand over the original plastic card?

In most routine checks, no. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) allows drivers to produce recognised vehicle documents in electronic form under Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Documents available through DigiLocker and mParivahan are recognised as legally valid, provided they are genuine and can be verified.

This does not mean that any file saved on your phone will do. There is a difference between an official digital document and a photograph of a physical one. Knowing that difference can save you time and help you respond calmly if an officer asks for your papers.

DigiLocker and mParivahan vs Physical Documents: Quick Comparison

Here is how the different formats generally stand during a traffic check.

Document or format Is it generally accepted? What you should know Driving licence in DigiLocker's Issued Documents section Yes An officially issued digital document is recognised in place of the physical licence. Virtual DL in mParivahan Yes Show the official licence record so the officer can verify its details. RC in DigiLocker or mParivahan Yes The official digital registration record can be used instead of the physical RC. Valid insurance details in an official digital record Yes The policy must be valid. The Ministry has also clarified that physical insurance copies need not be insisted upon when valid policy details are reflected in the relevant system. PUC certificate in an official digital record Yes, where available and verifiable Make sure the certificate is current and the details can be checked. Document manually uploaded to DigiLocker's Drive or Uploaded Documents section Not automatically A scan uploaded by the user is not the same as a document issued by the relevant authority. Photo of a DL or RC in the phone gallery Not a substitute for the official digital record It may help you refer to the details, but you should not rely on it as proof of an officially issued digital document. Screenshot of a licence or RC Not a reliable substitute It may not offer the same verification as the official record. Original physical DL or RC Yes Physical documents remain valid and can be used if you prefer carrying them.

The important distinction is the source of the document. An official digital record that can be verified is different from a file that simply looks like a licence or RC.

Which Rules Protect Digital Driving Documents in India?

Three legal provisions are useful to understand if you are unsure whether traffic police must accept your digital documents.

1. Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989

Amended in November 2018, Rule 139 allows drivers and conductors to produce specified documents in physical or electronic form. These include the driving licence, RC, insurance, fitness certificate, permit and PUC certificate.

Documents must be produced when requested by a uniformed police officer or another officer authorised by the state government. In simple words, a valid digital copy can replace the physical document during a traffic check.

2. Section 4 of the Information Technology Act, 2000

Section 4 recognises electronic records where the law requires information in writing or printed form, subject to certain conditions. However, this does not make every screenshot, photo or unofficial PDF a valid government document.

3. Rule 9A of the DigiLocker Rules

Rule 9A of the DigiLocker Rules, 2016, recognises digitally or electronically signed documents issued through DigiLocker as equivalent to physical documents. That's why you should use a document from DigiLocker's Issued Documents section rather than relying on a scan you uploaded yourself.

When Traffic Police Cannot Insist on Physical Documents

If you have valid, verifiable digital documents, these are the situations where you can generally rely on them instead of carrying paper copies.

1. During a routine traffic check

If a uniformed traffic officer stops you for a routine check, you can present your official digital driving licence and other applicable vehicle documents through DigiLocker or mParivahan.

The officer can examine the details and verify the record. You do not normally need to carry the original plastic DL or paper RC just to satisfy a routine document check.

2. When your digital RC or insurance details are available

You can use the official digital RC instead of carrying the physical registration certificate. The same principle applies to insurance documents.

MoRTH has clarified that if mParivahan or the relevant official system reflects the details of an insurance policy that is currently in force, enforcement authorities should not insist on a physical insurance copy.

Still, check the policy's validity before travelling. An insurance record showing an expired policy will not meet the requirement to have valid insurance.

3. When the officer needs to verify your documents

An officer may need to check whether the licence, RC or insurance details are genuine and current. That does not automatically make a physical copy necessary.

You can display the official document and allow the officer to examine the details or use the available verification process. If a QR code or another verification feature is provided, keep the screen ready to make the process easier.

4. When a traffic offence requires action against your licence

A common misconception is that you must hand over your physical driving licence whenever you commit an offence that may lead to its impounding. That is not necessarily the case. MoRTH's guidance allows document impounding to be recorded electronically through the e-Challan system, with the relevant details reflected in the VAHAN or SARATHI databases.

The exact action depends on the offence and the applicable legal process. Showing a digital licence does not protect you from a lawful penalty, suspension or disqualification. It simply means that the absence of a physical card does not, by itself, prevent the authorities from taking the required action.

When Can Traffic Police Question Your Digital Documents?

Digital documents are legally recognised, but you still need to present the right records and make them available for inspection. Here are the main situations to watch out for.

1. You show a screenshot or photo from your gallery

A photo of your driving licence, a screenshot of mParivahan or a PDF saved on WhatsApp is not the same as an official digital document. These files may not show whether the document is genuine or up to date. Open the official record in DigiLocker or mParivahan instead. In DigiLocker, use the Issued Documents section rather than a scan saved in your personal Drive.

2. Your phone is switched off or the document won't open

If your battery dies, the app crashes or your screen stops working, you may not be able to show your digital documents during a check.This doesn't automatically mean you must carry a physical licence. However, if the officer cannot verify your details, the check may take longer. Keeping your phone charged and carrying a physical backup can help avoid delays.

3. There is no network coverage

DigiLocker or mParivahan may not load your documents without internet access, particularly if they aren't available offline. The officer's verification system may also have connectivity issues.

This doesn't make a valid digital document illegal, but it can make checking your details difficult. Before a long drive, open your documents in advance. If you regularly travel through remote areas, carrying physical copies is a sensible backup.

4. Your licence or vehicle details are missing online

Older driving licences may not appear in the central database, and some records may contain errors or outdated details. Recently renewed insurance or updated vehicle information may also take time to appear.

If your document is missing, contact the issuing RTO or relevant authority to get the record updated. Until then, keeping your valid physical document handy can make roadside checks easier.

5. The officer has legal grounds to seize or impound a document

Digital documents do not exempt you from lawful enforcement. Section 206 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, allows authorised officers to seize certain documents in specified circumstances, including suspected forged documents.

Section 206(4) also covers certain offences for which a driving licence can be seized and sent to the licensing authority for disqualification or revocation proceedings.

However, an officer must have the legal grounds required for such action. A serious offence does not automatically mean a physical card must be handed over. Where permitted, document impounding can be recorded electronically through the e-Challan system.

How Does Digital Impounding of a Driving Licence Work?

Suppose you commit an offence for which the law permits your driving licence to be seized or forwarded for disqualification proceedings. Does the officer need to take your plastic licence card?

Not always. MoRTH's guidance allows the impounding of transport documents to be recorded electronically through the e-Challan system, with the relevant information reflected in the VAHAN or SARATHI databases.

The process broadly works as follows:

The offence is recorded: The officer records the relevant offence and your vehicle or driving licence details. The applicable action is initiated: Where the law permits document impounding, the authorised officer follows the required procedure. The record is updated electronically: The impounding details can be entered into the enforcement system and reflected in the relevant database. Further proceedings follow where required: Depending on the offence, the matter may go to the licensing authority for disqualification or revocation proceedings.

Electronic recording does not mean that every offence automatically results in a suspended licence. The applicable offence, the officer's authority and the required legal process still matter.

Should You Keep Physical Vehicle Documents in Your Car?

You are not generally required to carry paper copies of documents that can be validly produced in electronic form under Rule 139. Even so, keeping physical backups can be useful.

Consider carrying them, where practical, if:

You frequently drive through areas with poor mobile connectivity.

Your licence or vehicle records are not yet available in the official digital systems.

You are travelling in a vehicle with recently updated documents that may not have appeared in the database.

You want a backup in case your phone battery dies or the app becomes unavailable.

For a private vehicle, the main documents to keep accessible are your driving licence, RC, valid insurance and current PUC certificate. Make sure the details are correct and the documents have not expired.

Remember that carrying a physical copy is a practical precaution, not a replacement for keeping your official records updated.

What to Do If a Traffic Officer Refuses to Accept DigiLocker or mParivahan

If an officer insists on seeing your physical driving licence even after you show a valid digital record, stay calm and follow these steps.

Step 1: Open the official document

Show the licence or RC from DigiLocker's Issued Documents section or the official mParivahan record. Avoid relying on a screenshot or a photo from your gallery.

Step 2: Offer to let the officer verify it

Keep the relevant details visible and allow the officer to examine the document or use the available verification process.

Step 3: Politely refer to Rule 139

You can explain that Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules allows the relevant vehicle documents to be produced in electronic form. You do not need to argue or turn the roadside check into a confrontation.

Step 4: Ask for the reason if the document is rejected

If the officer still refuses the digital record, ask politely whether there is a verification issue or another legal reason for the request. Cooperate with lawful instructions and avoid obstructing the check.

Step 5: Keep a record and raise a grievance if needed

If you believe you were wrongly challaned for not carrying a physical copy despite presenting a valid digital document, keep the challan details and evidence of the official record. You can raise the issue through the relevant traffic police grievance channel or the official e-Challan portal.

You can check challan details or find available grievance options on the official e-Challan portal .

A Few Common Questions About Digital Vehicle Documents

Here are answers to a few common questions about using digital vehicle documents during traffic checks.

Can traffic police reject DigiLocker or mParivahan documents?

Not just because they're digital. Valid, verifiable documents from either official platform are recognised under the applicable rules.

Is a photo of my driving licence valid on my phone?

A gallery photo or screenshot is not a substitute for an official digital licence. Use DigiLocker's Issued Documents section or mParivahan.

Do I need to carry my original driving licence?

No, you can generally show a valid digital licence through DigiLocker or mParivahan under Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Can traffic police impound a digital driving licence?

Yes. Where legally permitted, impounding can be recorded electronically through the e-Challan system and reflected in the relevant VAHAN or SARATHI records.

Are DigiLocker documents valid across India?

Yes, valid and verifiable official digital vehicle documents are generally recognised across India.

Is a PDF saved on WhatsApp or my phone valid?

A forwarded PDF or scanned copy may not be accepted as an official digital document. Show the record through DigiLocker or mParivahan instead.

Can I show my digital RC when driving someone else's car?

Yes, provided it's the official RC for that vehicle and the details match. Use an official digital record rather than a forwarded screenshot.

The Bottom Line: Know Your Rights, Keep Your Documents Ready

You do not need to carry a wallet full of vehicle papers just to drive legally. Under Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, valid electronic versions of the driving licence, RC, insurance and other covered documents can be produced through recognised digital platforms.

The important part is to use the official record, keep it current and make sure it can be verified. A screenshot or an old scan may look convincing, but it is not the same as an official digital document. And while digital documents can replace physical copies for routine checks, they do not prevent the police from taking lawful action for a traffic offence.