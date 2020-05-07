Ducati 1299 Superleggera Recalled In The US

The exclusive Ducati 1299 Superleggera, which was produced in limited units, has been recalled in the US. According to recall information posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall pertains to all 97 bikes that were sold in the US. The recall seems to have been issued, as a result of an issue with the brake pads, which may see the brake pad's friction material detaching from the brake pad's back plate. This can happen specifically, but not exclusively, for motorcycles that have been operated in corrosive environments.

According to details posted on recall documents, the distance between the braking plate and brake disk cannot be balanced with a single action on the brake master cylinder, rendering the brake pad ineffective and defective. As a result, potentially defective pads can increase vehicle stopping distances, even after the brakes are applied. The brake pad manufacturer has advised the root cause as due to high concentration of nickel in the compound, which does not favour the sintering process on the backing plate, and consequently reduces the adhesive area percentage. Additionally, high porosity of the compound will allow infiltration of salt and water at the interface between the compound and backing plate, and it may also cause micro fractures on the backing plate copper surface which again promotes penetration of salt and water to corrode the brake components further.

There have been no reports yet of any incidents, customer complaints, or crashes, and neither have any specific complaints been submitted to Ducati. Instead, the recall is a result of an advise issued by brake manufacturer Brembo, which has also issued a global recall. Ducati 1299 Superleggera owners may contact Ducati customer service to get their bikes checked and the brake pads replaced.

