Ducati Cares To Focus On Customer Safety At Dealerships

The Ducati Cares program will ensure the safety of customers and dealership employees to return to Ducati showrooms, once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The Ducati Cares program is designed for the safety of customers and Ducati dealership employees

  • Ducati Cares is designed for dealerships across the world
  • Designed to encourage customers and employees to return to dealerships
  • Ducati also creating an archive of content and information for service

Ducati has prepared a global program called 'Ducati Cares' to address safety and encourage customers and fans to return to Ducati showrooms. The core of the program consists of a series of actions and precautions that every Ducati dealer will implement in order to ensure the safety of visitors to the dealerships. The Ducati Cares program will involve several safety and preventive measures in the post-COVID-19 world, such as indications on safe distances, disinfectants, masks and other precautions which will be implemented and communicated to all Ducati fans, both at the dealership and through online channels.

The Ducati Cares Program is designed for the safety of customers and dealership employees

According to a statement released by Ducati, the Italian brand has exploited the experience gained recently by the company's Internal Task Force, which was set up after the first signs of what would soon become a global pandemic. Through the Task Force, Ducati aims at guaranteeing the safety of its employees at the Borgo Panigale headquarters as well as its subsidiaries around the world. In the past few weeks, all internal processes were redefined where necessary, such as designated time slots at the company restaurant, a revised layout of the working environments and at the production lines, defining sanitization procedures, enable smart working and other precautions to protect all employees.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4R LEGO Technic Model Announced

"It is now clear to everyone that the virus won't disappear from our lives any time soon, we will have to learn to deal with it, putting in place all possible actions to protect ourselves, allowing us to return to live our lives again," said Francesco Milicia, VP, Global Sales and After Sales. "It is in this context that, by capitalizing on the experiences gathered by our internal Task Force as well as some of our Asian dealers, we have developed the Ducati Cares program to support our dealer network all over the world. It will allow our dealers to welcome our customers in the safest and most practical way."

Customers are able to set up a remote discussion with the dealership, book a test ride, and more

The Ducati Cares program is aimed at ensuring the safety and peace of mind for both customers as well as dealership employees, representing the Italian motorcycle brand all over the world. Ducati already offers remote services like the possibility to interact with a dealer via chat or video call, book a test ride, configure a new motorcycle and the possibility to purchase apparel, sportswear and merchandising via Ducati's online store.

Ducati is also creating an important archive of contents and information which will allow the majority of Dealer training to be carried out online or through webcasts, in particular for the Service activities. For this important area of excellence for Ducati, a paperless digital predictive maintenance program has been developed. An industry benchmark, which allows a certified digital overview of the assistance history of the vehicle but also a digital agenda and maintenance guidelines to be carried out. All these measures will be implemented across Ducati dealerships in India, as soon as the lockdown ends.

