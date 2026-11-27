Ducati DesertX V2 Launched In India At ₹20 Lakh; Gets New 890cc V2 Engine
- New 890cc V2 engine produces 110 bhp and 92 Nm.
- Receives monocoque chassis, fully adjustable KYB suspension and 21/18-inch tubeless spoked wheels.
- Tech updated with six riding modes, cornering ABS and a 5-inch TFT display.
Ducati has launched the new DesertX V2 in India at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The second-generation adventure motorcycle gets an all-new 890cc V2 engine, a monocoque chassis, revised KYB suspension and updated electronics. The motorcycle is available in a single colour option of Matt Star White Silk colour scheme. Deliveries will begin in the first week of December 2026, with bookings now open across Ducati dealerships.
Powering the new DesertX V2 is Ducati's new 890cc V2 engine, which produces 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is the lightest twin-cylinder, four-valve-per-cylinder engine the company has produced and gets the IVT variable intake valve timing system. Ducati claims that 70 per cent of peak torque is available from 3,000 rpm, which should help with low-speed control and tractability on technical trails. The six-speed gearbox also gets revised ratios, with shorter first four gears for off-road riding and a taller sixth gear for highway cruising. The engine's service intervals are another highlight, with valve clearance checks scheduled every 45,000 km and oil changes every 15,000 km or two years.
Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Race Of Champions Bikes Sold Out In India; Six Units Allocated
The DesertX V2 gets a dedicated aluminium monocoque frame that uses the engine as a stressed member and also functions as the airbox. The air filter has been repositioned for easier access and cleaning after off-road rides. The motorcycle also gets a trellis rear subframe and a new double-sided aluminium swingarm with progressive rear suspension linkage. Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable 46 mm KYB upside-down front fork with 230 mm of travel and a KYB rear monoshock with remote preload adjustment and 220 mm of travel. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels, shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.
Also Read: Ducati Formula 73 Limited Edition Café Racer Launched At Rs. 20 Lakh; All Units Sold Out
Braking hardware comprises twin 305 mm front discs with Brembo M4.32 radial monobloc calipers. The DesertX V2 has a wet weight of 209 kg without fuel and gets an 18-litre polymer fuel tank. The seat height stands at 840 mm, while the tank gets textured grip panels and crash-pad protection. The motorcycle is offered in a Matt Star White Silk finish.
The new DesertX retains its distinctive rally-inspired styling but gets a slimmer fuel tank, revised bodywork and a more functional layout. The riding position has also been updated, with the footpegs moved rearwards and the seat and handlebars positioned further forward. This has been done to improve control when standing on the footpegs while riding off-road.
Also Read: 2026 Ducati Monster V2 Review: Raising The Bar
The DesertX V2 gets a comprehensive electronics package that includes traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control, along with four-level cornering ABS. The system can also be fully deactivated in Enduro and Rally modes. There are six riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally – with the latter two tailored for off-road use. The motorcycle also gets Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, which does away with external sensors for better protection against mud, dust and impacts.
Completing the electronics package is a new 5-inch full-TFT display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, controlled through a redesigned joystick. It offers three information layouts – Road, Road Pro and Rally, the latter including a tripmaster function.
Related News
Learn more about Ducati DesertX
Popular Ducati Models
- Ducati
Panigale V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 32.05 - 77 Lakh
- Ducati
SuperSportEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.16 - 20.1 Lakh
- Ducati
MonsterEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.99 - 14.34 Lakh
- Ducati
StreetFighter V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 27.77 - 31.58 Lakh
- Ducati
Panigale V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.12 - 21.1 Lakh
- Ducati
ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.01 - 12.96 Lakh
- Ducati
Multistrada V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 18.88 - 21.3 Lakh
- Ducati
Hypermotard 950Ex-Showroom Price₹ 15.82 - 19.26 Lakh
- Ducati
XDiavelEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.59 - 21.61 Lakh
- Ducati
StreetFighter V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.46 Lakh
- Ducati
Multistrada V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 25.92 - 43.31 Lakh
- Ducati
DesertXEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.59 - 25.34 Lakh
- Ducati
XDiavel V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 30.89 Lakh
- Ducati
Scrambler IconEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.25 Lakh
- Ducati
Scrambler Full ThrottleEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.21 Lakh
- Ducati
Scrambler 2GEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.72 - 13.54 Lakh
- Ducati
Panigale V4 REx-Showroom Price₹ 84.99 Lakh
- Ducati
Panigale V4 LamborghiniEx-Showroom Price₹ 1 Crore
- Ducati
Multistrada V4 RallyEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.76 - 32.08 Lakh
- Ducati
Hypermotard V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 16.53 - 20.78 Lakh
- Ducati
Hypermotard 698 MonoEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.63 - 18.7 Lakh
- Ducati
Formula 73Ex-Showroom Price₹ 20 Lakh
- Ducati
Diavel V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 29.08 - 29.66 Lakh
- Ducati
Desmo450 MXEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.24 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MINI
Cooper SEEx-Showroom Price₹ 53.9 - 56.4 Lakh
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Honda AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-02
- JSW Motors CombatExpected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-04
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- VinFast VF 5Expected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-23
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- Hyundai Neira ElectricExpected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-16
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-23
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-24
- Bentley Torcal EVExpected Price₹ 30 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-25
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-28
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-27
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-25
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-01-19
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-11-19
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2029-11-18
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaecoo J5 Hybrid SUV Spied Undisguised In IndiaJ5 SUV is likely to arrive in India under the JSW brand, with the SUV previously spied testing in India in electric and internal combustion guise.1 min read
- Royal Enfield Plans Rs. 1,000 Crore EV Investment In Tamil NaduThe seven-year investment will support Royal Enfield's EV roadmap and is expected to generate up to 500 direct and indirect jobs.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Nov 27, 2026Ducati DesertX V2 Launched In India At ₹20 Lakh; Gets New 890cc V2 EngineThe new DesertX V2 is now lighter thanks to the new engine architecture and aluminium chassis; It also gets revised suspension, ergonomics and off-road hardware.3 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 27, 2026New Mini Cooper SE Launched At Rs 53.90 LakhMini Cooper SE features an FWD powertrain developing 215 bhp and 330 Nm.3 mins read
- Blinded by LED Headlights at Night? 7 Ways to Protect Your EyesModern LED headlights cause harsh night-time glare. Here's why, plus 7 simple habits to protect your eyes and drive safely after dark.4 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 27, 2026JSW Combat 'Pioneers' Limited Edition Announced; Bidding Starts November 28The Pioneers 500 Edition will be limited to 500 units, with buyers selected based on their submitted price offers.3 mins read