Ducati has launched the new DesertX V2 in India at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The second-generation adventure motorcycle gets an all-new 890cc V2 engine, a monocoque chassis, revised KYB suspension and updated electronics. The motorcycle is available in a single colour option of Matt Star White Silk colour scheme. Deliveries will begin in the first week of December 2026, with bookings now open across Ducati dealerships.

Powering the new DesertX V2 is Ducati's new 890cc V2 engine, which produces 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is the lightest twin-cylinder, four-valve-per-cylinder engine the company has produced and gets the IVT variable intake valve timing system. Ducati claims that 70 per cent of peak torque is available from 3,000 rpm, which should help with low-speed control and tractability on technical trails. The six-speed gearbox also gets revised ratios, with shorter first four gears for off-road riding and a taller sixth gear for highway cruising. The engine's service intervals are another highlight, with valve clearance checks scheduled every 45,000 km and oil changes every 15,000 km or two years.

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The DesertX V2 gets a dedicated aluminium monocoque frame that uses the engine as a stressed member and also functions as the airbox. The air filter has been repositioned for easier access and cleaning after off-road rides. The motorcycle also gets a trellis rear subframe and a new double-sided aluminium swingarm with progressive rear suspension linkage. Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable 46 mm KYB upside-down front fork with 230 mm of travel and a KYB rear monoshock with remote preload adjustment and 220 mm of travel. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels, shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

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Braking hardware comprises twin 305 mm front discs with Brembo M4.32 radial monobloc calipers. The DesertX V2 has a wet weight of 209 kg without fuel and gets an 18-litre polymer fuel tank. The seat height stands at 840 mm, while the tank gets textured grip panels and crash-pad protection. The motorcycle is offered in a Matt Star White Silk finish.

The new DesertX retains its distinctive rally-inspired styling but gets a slimmer fuel tank, revised bodywork and a more functional layout. The riding position has also been updated, with the footpegs moved rearwards and the seat and handlebars positioned further forward. This has been done to improve control when standing on the footpegs while riding off-road.

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The DesertX V2 gets a comprehensive electronics package that includes traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control, along with four-level cornering ABS. The system can also be fully deactivated in Enduro and Rally modes. There are six riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally – with the latter two tailored for off-road use. The motorcycle also gets Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, which does away with external sensors for better protection against mud, dust and impacts.

Completing the electronics package is a new 5-inch full-TFT display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, controlled through a redesigned joystick. It offers three information layouts – Road, Road Pro and Rally, the latter including a tripmaster function.