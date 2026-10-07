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Ducati DesertX V2 Teased For India Launch: Gets New 890cc V2 Engine

Janak Sorap
last published date : 7 October 2026, 22:08 IST
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Ducati DesertX V2 Teased For India Launch: Gets New 890cc V2 Engine
Highlights
  • New 890cc V2 engine produces 110 bhp and 92 Nm
  • Gets new chassis, revised suspension and 21/18-inch spoke wheels
  • India launch scheduled for Q4 2026

Ducati is gearing up to launch the new DesertX V2 in India. The second-generation adventure motorcycle was unveiled globally earlier this year and is now set to arrive in India in Q4 2026.

The biggest change is the new 890cc V2 engine, which produces 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It gets intake variable timing and is paired with shorter lower gears for better control off-road, while the higher gears are tuned for relaxed highway riding.

Ducati Desert X V2 India Launch carandbike 3

The new DesertX is built around an aluminium monocoque chassis and gets a 46 mm fully adjustable KYB fork with 230 mm of travel and a KYB rear shock offering 220 mm of travel. It retains the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, with tubeless spoked wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

The motorcycle also gets revised ergonomics, with changes to the handlebar, seat and footpeg positioning aimed at making it easier to ride while standing on the pegs. Seat height is 880 mm, while Ducati offers options that can reduce it to 860 mm or 840 mm.

Also Read: 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India at Rs 32.40 Lakh

Ducati Desert X V2 India Launch carandbike 1

Electronics package includes six riding modes — Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally — along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine-brake control. A 5-inch colour TFT display, cruise control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 are also standard.

Braking hardware comprises twin 305 mm front discs with Brembo four-piston radial callipers and a 265 mm rear disc.

Also Read: 2026 Ducati Monster V2 Review: Raising The Bar

Ducati Desert X V2 India Launch carandbike 2

Ducati currently retails only the DesertX Discovery variant of the motorcycle in India which retails at Rs 23.28 Lakh ex-showroom. Expect the new DesertX V2 to carry a premium over the mentioned price once launched.

# Ducati# Ducati bikes# Ducati India# Ducati DesertX# DesertX V2# Off-road# Adventure Bikes# Bikes# carandbike daily# Two Wheelers
Janak Sorap
Janak Sorap

Janak’s passion for automobiles was instilled at an early age sketching car and motorcycle designs in his classwork books. He’s currently an assistant editor at car&bike, where he can be spotted doing what he loves the most, riding, writing and reviewing about motorcycles and anything that has an engine strapped to it. Before his journalism career, he has worked at a car performance and modification shop and has also contributed to wrenching on cars and motorcycles. In his free time, he enjoys keeping his riding gear clean, building scale models of boats, and of course, riding and driving his motorcycles and cars.

Read all latest news and reviews from Janak Sorap
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