Ducati DesertX V2 Teased For India Launch: Gets New 890cc V2 Engine

Ducati is gearing up to launch the new DesertX V2 in India. The second-generation adventure motorcycle was unveiled globally earlier this year and is now set to arrive in India in Q4 2026.

The biggest change is the new 890cc V2 engine, which produces 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It gets intake variable timing and is paired with shorter lower gears for better control off-road, while the higher gears are tuned for relaxed highway riding.

The new DesertX is built around an aluminium monocoque chassis and gets a 46 mm fully adjustable KYB fork with 230 mm of travel and a KYB rear shock offering 220 mm of travel. It retains the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, with tubeless spoked wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

The motorcycle also gets revised ergonomics, with changes to the handlebar, seat and footpeg positioning aimed at making it easier to ride while standing on the pegs. Seat height is 880 mm, while Ducati offers options that can reduce it to 860 mm or 840 mm.

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Electronics package includes six riding modes — Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally — along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine-brake control. A 5-inch colour TFT display, cruise control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 are also standard.

Braking hardware comprises twin 305 mm front discs with Brembo four-piston radial callipers and a 265 mm rear disc.

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Ducati currently retails only the DesertX Discovery variant of the motorcycle in India which retails at Rs 23.28 Lakh ex-showroom. Expect the new DesertX V2 to carry a premium over the mentioned price once launched.