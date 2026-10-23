Ducati Formula 73 Limited Edition Café Racer Launched At Rs. 20 Lakh; All Units Sold Out

Ducati India has officially launched the limited-run Formula 73 Café Racer motorcycle at a whopping Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 873 examples worldwide, an unknown number of units were allotted for India, and all of them have been sold out; no new bookings are being taken. The Ducati Formula 73 has launched as the Italian marque celebrates its 100th year, whereas the motorcycle itself pays homage to the 1973 Ducati 750 Super Sport Desmo. It was the first Ducati Road bike equipped with a desmodromic valve timing system.

Also Read: Ducati Formula 73 Limited Edition Café Racer Unveiled

Talking about the new motorcycles Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India. “We are incredibly proud to secure a highly exclusive allocation of these limited-edition motorcycles for our passionate Ducatisti in India. With only 873 units produced globally, the arrival of the Formula 73 offers a rare opportunity for Indian collectors to own a piece of timeless Italian heritage seamlessly blended with modern Ducati performance."

Also Read: 2026 Ducati Hypermotard V2, V2 SP Launched in India

Visually, the new Ducati Formula 73 is a modern take on the 750 Super Sport Desmo. The silver and aqua green livery is inspired by the original bike, while the gold stripe on the tank recreates the unpainted strip on the 750 Imola Desmo. Clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors and a short fairing and tail complete the Café Racer styling. Billet aluminium components, including the brake and clutch levers, footpegs and a standard-fit Rizoma fuel cap, add to its detailing.

Also Read: 2027 Ducati Panigale V4 Revealed; Gets More Power & Updated Electronics

The bike uses a steel trellis frame finished in aqua green, along with 17-inch spoked wheels and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Also, each limited-edition bike features its name and serial number on the steering plate, along with a certificate of authenticity and a collection of archival images and design sketches from the Ducati Style Centre.

The Formula 73 is equipped with Ducati’s iconic air-cooled twin-cylinder engine. The 803 cc unit is an L-twin engine with desmodromic valve timing and two valves per cylinder. Moreover, it comes with a Termignoni-developed exhaust and ride-by-wire throttle are designed to deliver a distinctive sound and smooth, progressive response at low revs. And yes, it meets Euro 5+ emission standards and produces 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm.

Electronic aids include Ducati Traction Control, Cornering ABS, a Ducati Quick Shift system and two riding modes, making it suitable for both daily commutes and longer rides.