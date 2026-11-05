Ducati Launches Desmo450 MX Factory and EDX Off-Road Bikes in India

Ducati has expanded its off-road range in India with the launch of the Desmo450 MX Factory motocross bike and Desmo450 EDX enduro motorcycle. Developed with input from the company’s racing programmes, the MX Factory is aimed at motocross competition, while the EDX is set up for enduro and cross-country riding.

Both bikes use a 449.6cc single-cylinder engine with Desmodromic valve timing, producing 63.5 hp at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Ducati says 70 per cent of peak torque is available from 4,200 rpm, with the rev limiter set at 11,900 rpm.

The Desmo450 MX Factory is the race-focused model. It weighs 104 kg without fuel and comes with a titanium Akrapovic exhaust and dedicated engine mapping, fully adjustable Showa suspension, billet triple clamps and a standard holeshot device. It is finished in Ducati Corse 2025 livery and has a 7.2-litre fuel tank.

The Desmo450 EDX adapts the MX platform for longer rides on rough terrain. It gets an 8.5-litre tank, an 18-inch rear wheel with Pirelli Scorpion XC Mid-Soft tyres, trail-tuned Showa suspension, handguards, a skid plate and a side stand as standard. Its wet weight without fuel is 107.1 kg.

Both models feature Ducati’s off-road electronics package, including closed-loop Ducati Traction Control, which responds to rear-wheel slip and can identify jumps to disengage automatically. Riders also get Launch Control, Engine Brake Control, a Ducati Quickshifter, two power modes and two riding modes.

The Desmo450 EDX is priced at Rs.18.55 lakh, while the Desmo450 MX Factory costs Rs. 21.26 lakh (ex-showroom India). Bookings are open at Ducati dealerships across the country.