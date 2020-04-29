Ducati Panigale V2 Teased In India; Launch Soon

Ducati India has been quiet for a while now thanks to the new BS6 emission norms and the Coronavirus lockdown which has knocked the wind out of the Indian auto industry. But with other premium motorcycle manufacturers like Harley-Davidson, Triumph Motorcycles and BMW Motorrad launching new models, Ducati too is ready to get back in the game. The company recently put out a teaser image of a fuel tank on its social media along with the words 'Coming Soon'. The motorcycle in question is the Ducati Panigale V2 or the baby Panigale, which will replace the 959 Panigale in India, having already done so in western markets.

In terms of styling, the bodywork, and front fairing looks very similar to its bigger sibling, the Panigale V4. The V2 also gets the single-sided swingarm from the Panigale V4. It also features the same electronics suite as the bigger Panigale V4, and gets a reworked traction control system, which is said to be better than the one on the 959 Panigale. The electronics package includes IMU-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. Also included is a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well as engine braking control. The new Panigale V2 features Showa Big Piston Forks up front, with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear, with a steering damper. Electronic suspension is not offered on the Panigale V2. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers and Brembo master cylinders with twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel.

As far as technical specifications are concerned, the Panigale V2 gets a Euro 5 compliant 955 cc Super-quaddro L-twin engine which makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The USP is that the motorcycle has a dry weight of just 153 kg. So the power to weight ratio is going to be insane.

While there isn't a concrete timeline for the Panigale V2 to be launched in India, we believe that it could be launched once the lockdown is lifted or maybe even before that. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at around ₹ 16 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

