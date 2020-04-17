Ducati Panigale V4 R LEGO Technic Model Announced

Ducati and the LEGO Group has announced the latest model in the LEGO Technic line, the Ducati Panigale V4 R. The LEGO model of the Panigale V4 R is the result of a licensing agreement recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding. The first-ever brick reproduction of a Ducati motorcycle, the new set combines LEGO Technic DNA with that of Ducati, recreating in brick a spectacular reproduction of the Ducati Panigale V4 R, a Ducati racing bike homologated for road use, and a bike which expresses the very best examples of technological excellence and Italian design.

The LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height and 8 cm in width, and is the first motorcycle model in LEGO Technic history to include a gearbox (in this case, a two-speed gearbox), to simulate different speeds and riding techniques. Other striking features are the steering and suspension system that give realistic movement, in addition to front and rear disc brakes. The kickstand, exhaust pipe, windscreen and dashboard are the details that make this bike so faithful to the real version.

The Ducati Panigale V4 LEGO Technic edition features a working two-speed gearbix, and a V4 engine that spins, along with working steering

"We have all been children fond of LEGO bricks and I think it is easy to understand that this new licensing agreement between Ducati and the LEGO Group is like a dream come true. Two excellences that share the same values of dedication, passion and attention to detail come together to give life to a unique experience," said Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Licensing Director. "Our hope is that the Ducati Panigale V4 R LEGO Technic can bring together, excite and entertain children and parents, but also all the fans who ride their motorcycles every day."

"The Ducati Panigale V4 R is such an elegant icon and a masterpiece of technology", states Aurelien Rouffiange, Senior Designer of LEGO Technic. "It was essential for me to include as many details and features as I could, to capture all the curves and the unique design of the Red icon, to create for the first time a functioning gearbox and steering as well as a V4 cylinder engine that spins. To me riding is all about the sensation you feel in connection with the road on your motorcycle. I hope that building the LEGO TECHNIC Panigale V4 R model brings you the same excitement. Not only a play experience but also a way to learn about mechanics, power and technology. The beginning of a long journey with a lot of fun and passion."

The LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R model, created with 646 pieces, is designed for fans aged 10 and above, and will be available in Ducati dealerships, in the Ducati Online Shop, in LEGO Stores, in the LEGO Online Store and in LEGO Brand Retail Stores from June 1, 2020 priced at 59.99 Euro (around INR 4,900). The actual Ducati Panigale V4 R is powered by the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R, V4 engine which is capable of putting out 221 bhp at 15,250 rpm (with power rated at 234 bhp at 15,500 rpm with the Akrapovic full-racing exhaust). The V4 R is the most powerful and high-performance Ducati of all time.

