Ducati Panigale V4 Racing Accessories Launched

Ducati has launched a Racing accessories package for the Ducati Panigale V4. The package will offer a selection of accessories for the Panigale V4 from the Ducati Performance catalogue, to customise the Panigale V4 according to individual rider preference and requirements. The Ducati Design Centre has designed the Racing accessory package which includes a collection of original aftermarket components which are said to offer performance gains, weight reduction as well as enhance the sporty looks of the Panigale V4. Owners of the Panigale V4 can go the Ducati website and in the "configurator" section, customise and choose accessories and selected performance parts.

The Panigale V4 Racing Accessory package includes a long list of special components

The Racing accessories package for the Panigale V4 offers a complete titanium exhaust system, lower and upper racing fairings, oversized headlight fairing, swingarm cover, carbon protection for generator cover, mirror hole covers, license plate holder removal set, frame cover set, carbon chain guard, brake lever protection, brake lever protection adapter, and side stickers for the fuel tank.

The complete titanium Akrapovic exhaust system comes with a dedicated map and offers more performance

The complete titanium exhaust system was developed by Ducati Corse technicians based on the exhaust mounted on the Panigale V4 R bikes ridden by Chaz Davies and Scott Redding in the World Superbike Championship. Each part of the system is made from a special titanium alloy, and is said to offer considerably lower weight, but also great resistance to high temperatures that can be reached while racing. The exhaust system comes with a dedicated fuel map, and saves weight and adds power - with 216 horsepower compared to the stock 208 horsepower.

The swingarm cover offers the lightness of carbon fibre with the resistance of titanium in case of a crash

Then, there's a set of race fairings on offer, which come unpainted and can be modified with racing livery of the rider's choice. There's also an oversized headlight fairing, increased both in height and length, to significantly improve aerodynamic protection, and the design derived directly from the one used on the SBK world championship. Other accessories include a carbon fibre and titanium swingarm cover, carbon fibre engine, frame and chain cover, designed to reduce weight, as well as offer more protection in case of crashes. There are also mirror hole covers, manufactured in partnership with Rizoma, and ideal for closing holes in the headlight fairing left after the removal of the rear view mirrors when using the bike on the track.

