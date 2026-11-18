Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Race Of Champions Bikes Sold Out In India; Six Units Allocated
- Six Race of Champions Panigale V4 Tricolore motorcycles allocated to India
- Each bike is associated with a specific Ducati racer and features a rider-specific livery
- All six units have been sold; deliveries expected by November-end 2026
The Race of Champions is among the biggest attractions at World Ducati Week, bringing together riders from Ducati's global racing programmes for a one-make competition. The 2026 edition saw several international racing stars compete aboard specially prepared Panigale V4 Tricolore motorcycles at the Misano circuit in Italy. These machines are now making their way to a handful of collectors in India, offering them the opportunity to own motorcycles with an actual racing history rather than just a livery inspired by the track.
Also Read: Nicolo Bulega Wins 2026 WorldSBK Title With Ducati
The six motorcycles coming to India were ridden by some of the biggest names in international motorcycle racing during the Race of Champions at World Ducati Week 2026. The Indian allocation includes bikes associated with:
- Álvaro Bautista #19 – Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
- Iker Lecuona #7 – Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
- Yari Montella – Barni Spark Racing Team
- Alberto Surra – Team Motocorsa Racing
- Tommy Bridewell #46 – Superbike Advocates
- Tarran Mackenzie #95 – MGM Performance Optical Express
Ducati says these six motorcycles represent the entire allocation for India, making each one a distinct collector's piece with its own rider association, race history, livery and serial number. Each bike is finished in a bespoke livery matching the rider it was associated with during the event.
Also Read: Ducati Formula 73 Limited Edition Café Racer Launched At Rs. 20 Lakh; All Units Sold Out
Based on the Panigale V4 Tricolore, the Race of Champions motorcycles receive a dedicated track-focused setup. This includes an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, a full titanium Akrapovič exhaust system, Ducati Vehicle Observer Control Race Pro software and dedicated racing aerodynamics.
The braking package comprises 338.5mm ventilated Brembo T-Drive discs, a Brembo PR 17/19-21 MCS master cylinder and racing calipers, along with carbon-fibre brake-cooling ducts. The motorcycles also get Öhlins suspension components and Pirelli Superbike racing tyres.
Unlike standard limited-edition motorcycles that draw inspiration from racing, these six Panigale V4 Tricolore machines have competed at the Race of Champions. Their provenance and association with established Ducati racers are central to their appeal as collectibles.
With all six units already accounted for, the Indian allocation is sold out. Ducati India expects to complete deliveries to their respective owners by the end of November 2026.
Learn more about Ducati Panigale V4
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