Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO: What We Know So Far

The next new heritage Ducati to be launched in India will be the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO. The Scrambler 1100 PRO models will be the new top-of-the-range Scramblers from Ducati, and incorporates some changes and upgrades over the previous Ducati Scrambler 1100 models. With new colour options, revamped graphics, new exhaust design, seat trim and shorter rear fender, the updated PRO models add more appeal to the bigger Scrambler. Available in a standard Scrambler 1100 PRO and a top-spec Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO variant, the new Scrambler 1100 PRO will be launched in India a few months from now. Here's what we know so far about the new flagship Scrambler models.

New Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO powered by 1,079 cc, L-twin putting out 83.5 bhp, 90.5 Nm

Engine and Performance

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO models continue to be powered by the 1,079 cc, L-twin with desmodromic valve timing, which puts out 83.5 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and 90.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The engine has generous torque right from the bottom of the rev range, and with our experience of the previous Scrambler 1100, it's quite an entertaining and engaging motorcycle.

2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO available in two variants - a standard PRO model and a Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO model

Design & Features

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO and the Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO were unveiled earlier this year. The idea was not just to meet new emission regulations, but also to give more appeal to the bigger Ducati Scrambler. The Scrambler 1100 PRO model features a new, two-tone "Ocean Drive" colour scheme, combined with a steel trellis frame and rear Aluminium sub-frame, both blacked out. There's a new right side dual tailpipe and low slung plate holder with a distinctive rear-end styling. The new, framed headlight design has a black metal 'X' incorporated inside the headlight.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro gets subtle styling updates along with new colour schemes

The Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is the flagship variant, and is the beefiest model in the Scrambler Ducati family. It has the same styling details of the 1100 PRO, but gets Ohlins suspension, low-slung handlebars and cafe racer styled rear view mirrors. The Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO features a Matt Black colour scheme, complemented by side panels sporting a painted 1100 logo. Both the new Scrambler 1100 PRO models get Ducati Traction Control (DTC), cornering ABS, and three riding modes, Active, Journey and City.

Price and Variants

As mentioned earlier, the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO will be offered in two variants, with a standard Scrambler 1100 PRO and a top-spec Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO variant. Prices for the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO models are expected to begin from around ₹ 11.50 lakh (Ex-showroom).

