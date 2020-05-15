Ducati To Introduce Electric Scooters, E-Bikes

Ducati has joined hands with MT Distribution to introduce a new line of electric bikes and scooters, designed for urban mobility. In all, Ducati intends to introduce four electric scooters, as well as three folding e-bikes under the Ducati, Ducati Corse and Ducati Scrambler brands. All these will be launched in Europe sometime later in 2020. The range of e-bikes and electric scooters have been designed in collaboration with the Ducati Design Centre and Italdesign. The electric scooters and e-bikes are a result of Ducati's response to market demands of urban mobility.

According to Ducati, the entire line-up of the new electric two-wheelers will be available for sale in Europe during 2020. The electric scooters that are developed under the partnership have motors ranging from 250 W to 500 W while the e-bikes are equipped with 250 W motors. The first two electric scooters will be called the Cross-E and Pro II, which will be launched on June 20, and July 6 respectively.

The Ducati Pro II will be powered by a 350 W continuous brushless motor

The Cross-E will wear Ducati Scrambler branding and comes with fat anti-puncture tubeless tyres mounted on 6.5-inch wheels, which are said to be suitable for uneven roads and even stretches of dirt. The brushless motor provides continuous power output of 500W and is said to offer excellent initial pick-up as well as pulling power on uphill sections. The Cross-E comes with a 375 Wh battery offering average speed of up to 15 kmph, with a range of 35 km. A 3.5-inch LCD display screen offers access to three riding modes, and there's also a double headlight for use at night.

The Ducati Pro II will be powered by a 350 W continuous brushless motor and a 280 Wh battery pack. The Pro II has a claimed range of between 25-30 km on a single charge, just about enough for short trips. The Pro II comes with 10-inch puncture-proof tubeless tyres, and a large 3.5-inch LCD display. The Pro II also comes with electric front and rear disc brakes. The range of foldable e-bikes will be launched in the coming months. Some models of these electric scooters and e-bikes will be available at Ducati dealers and can also be ordered in the online Ducati shop. So far, there's no word on availability in India, but Ducati is unlikely to launch the new range of electric mobility in India anytime soon.

