Ducati V4 Superleggera Almost Ready For Manfacturing

Ducati is a manufacturer that consistently pushes boundaries when it comes to making superbikes. In February 2020, the company took the wraps off the Ducati Superleggera V4, the most powerful production Ducati motorcycle ever! The company claims it is the most technologically advanced motorcycle ever. The specifications make for an interesting read too. The V4 Superleggera gets the 998 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine which makes 224 bhp of maximum power and close to 115 Nm of peak torque. When fitted with the Akrapovic track-only exhaust, power figure goes up to 234 bhp.

Week 3 after restart is almost finished. Dreams are now becoming real: this is last pre production Superleggera ready to move to Nardo for final quality check. No other road homolgated bike is even close: 224 HP for 159 Kg dry weight. A real dream for any passionate biker! pic.twitter.com/dxbIoMWKU9 — Claudio Domenicali (@domenicaliC) May 15, 2020

Going with its name, the Superleggera V4 (super light) gets all carbon fibre bodywork, carbon fibre swingarm, carbon fibre wheels and even a carbon fibre sub-frame. The dry weight is just 159 kg for a superbike that makes in excess of 220 bhp. Put on the Akrapovic exhaust and the weight drops by two kg. This results in the motorcycle having the best power-to-weight ratio on any production motorcycle meant for the roads.

Ducati CEO, Claudio Domenicali, tweeted that the final pre-production model of the Superleggera V4 is ready for testing at Nardo, which is 12.6 km long test track where Ducati tests all its motorcycles. To rein in all that power, Ducati offers a biplane aerodynamic package from its MotoGP race bike. The winglets mounted on the fairing generate a downforce of 50 kg at speeds of up to 270 kmph.

Rumours suggest that the motorcycle will cost a bomb, at least $100,000 (around ₹ 71.50 lakh). Only 500 units of the Superleggera V4 will be manufactured and if some units are allotted for India, then we expect the prices to go well over a crore of rupees.

