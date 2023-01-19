E-Motorad Launches New Ultra-Premium E-Cycle Range; Costs More Than A Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

E-Motorad, a Pune-based electric-assisted cycle manufacturing start-up, debuted and launched their most expensive e-cycles in India, the Desert Eagle and the Nighthawk. Priced at Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, the two e-cycles are now the company’s newest flagships with the models to be sold both in India and international markets.

The company also introduced the more mass-market-oriented X-Factor series priced from Rs 24,999 up to Rs 32,999. All cycles offered electrical assistance with an on-board electric motor and battery pack.

The company launched the Nighthawk (pictured) and the Desert Eagle (top), their most premium models in India

The Desert Eagle and Nighthawk have more mountain biking applications in mind with high-spec components used in the construction. Both models are based on aluminum frames with a 17.5 Ah battery pack mounted within the frame. A 250W electric motor is located in the housing for the pedals with the company saying the bike can offer up to 105 km of range on electric power alone. Both models also offer good degree of front suspension travel with both sporting RockShox. The Nighthawk offers 150mm of travel while the Desert Eagle offers 120 mm, with the addition of externally adjustable rebound. Both models also get more off-road centric tyres and Trekto 2 piston brakes.

X-Factor range is targeted at more mainstream buyers with prices ranging from Rs 24,999 up to Rs 32,999

The X-Factor series is divided into three cycles – the X1, X2 and X3 each offered at a progressively higher price and more features. Compared to the ultra-premium range, the X-Factor models feature steel construction with the X1 and X3 based on MTB frames while the X2 features a unisex frame. The X1 and X2 get detachable batteries with the X3 featuring an integrated unit. The electric motor is integrated into the rear wheel hub and can offer up to 30 km of electric-only range. The models also offer selectable levels of electric assistance.

E-Motorad also revealed its developments in offering connected technologies with the new Amigo platform. The platform, set to be open to the entire cycle industry, offers app-based connectivity options ranging from geo-fencing and cycle details to also monitoring rider biometrics and offering diagnostics of the model’s components. The company however has not revealed a price for the system.

Company also showcased its new connected platform which will become available at a later stage

E-Motorad says that the ultra-premium range is catered to enthusiast and lifestyle buyers while the X-Factor series will appeal to more regular riders such as teenagers and people wanting to focus on fitness. The company also plans to expand its reach to tyre three and four cities in India following the introduction of the new X-Factor range.