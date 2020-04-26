E-Rickshaw Driver's Social Distancing Innovation Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise

Innovation is the mother of necessity! One such apt example is of an e-rickshaw driver's jugaad wherein he compartmentalised the vehicle to ensure social distancing when it came to his passengers. An e-rickshaw driver presumably from West Bengal came up with an innovative yet brilliant idea for maintaining social distancing. A video of a Tuk Tuk driver has gone viral on social media wherein the driver has divided the vehicle into four compartments to help prevent the COVID-19 spread. The innovative idea of the driver was so unique that it caught the attention of the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

Impressed by the driver's innovation, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his amazement and tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director - Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, asking him to hire the e-rickshaw driver as an adviser to the R&D department. He also mentioned that "The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me."

The driver used thick plastic sheets for making compartments in the e-rickshaw

Going by the video, the e-rickshaw driver used thick plastic sheets to separate the compartments so that the passengers, as well as the driver, don't come in contact with each other, thus, preventing the chances of contracting the deadly coronavirus. It won't be wrong to say that the e-rickshaw driver has mastered the art of social distancing!

Notably, the person recording the video can be heard saying in Bengali, "This is called Corona Innovation. The e-rickshaw drier has made four chambers. This is an innovative idea."

