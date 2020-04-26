New Cars and Bikes in India

E-Rickshaw Driver's Social Distancing Innovation Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise

To maintain social distancing between his passengers, an e-rickshaw driver, presumably from West Bengal, divided the vehicle into compartments, which caught the eye of Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra

| Updated:
1,057  Views
View Photos
A driver compartmentalized his vehicle to ensure social distancing is followed by the passengers

Highlights

  • Driver modified his e-rickshaw for preventing COVID-19 spread
  • Driver used thick plastic sheets to make four compartments in the vehicle
  • The viral video caught the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra

Innovation is the mother of necessity! One such apt example is of an e-rickshaw driver's jugaad wherein he compartmentalised the vehicle to ensure social distancing when it came to his passengers. An e-rickshaw driver presumably from West Bengal came up with an innovative yet brilliant idea for maintaining social distancing. A video of a Tuk Tuk driver has gone viral on social media wherein the driver has divided the vehicle into four compartments to help prevent the COVID-19 spread. The innovative idea of the driver was so unique that it caught the attention of the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra.

Also Read: Hyderabad Man Builds Coronavirus Car To Raise Awareness

Impressed by the driver's innovation, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his amazement and tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director - Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, asking him to hire the e-rickshaw driver as an adviser to the R&D department. He also mentioned that "The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me."

4a645dg

The driver used thick plastic sheets for making compartments in the e-rickshaw

Going by the video, the e-rickshaw driver used thick plastic sheets to separate the compartments so that the passengers, as well as the driver, don't come in contact with each other, thus, preventing the chances of contracting the deadly coronavirus. It won't be wrong to say that the e-rickshaw driver has mastered the art of social distancing!

0 Comments

Notably, the person recording the video can be heard saying in Bengali, "This is called Corona Innovation. The e-rickshaw drier has made four chambers. This is an innovative idea."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mahindra models

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Royal Enfield's New Motorcycle To Be Called Meteor 350 Fireball; Images & India Price Leaked Online
Royal Enfield's New Motorcycle To Be Called Meteor 350 Fireball; Images & India Price Leaked Online
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities