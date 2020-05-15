Ebroh Bravo GLE Electric Motorcycle Unveiled In Spain

The Ebroh Bravo GLE electric motorcycle has been developed in Zaragoza, Spain, for the entire European market. While the company describes the Bravo GLE has having a "sport touring" approach, from the design it looks more like a naked sport motorcycle than a touring motorcycle. The bike comes with a 72V electric motor which gives out maximum performance of 5 kW (around 6.7 bhp). The motor is a synchronous brushless motor, and the maximum speed of the Ebroh Bravo GLE is rated at 110 kmph, with a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge.

The Ebroh Bravo GLE has performance comparable to a conventional 125 cc motorcycle

The average time to fully recharge the battery is about 5 hours, and it can be charged through an external charger on any domestic charging socket. The Bravo GLE has a kerb weight of 147 kg, and the frame is made up of a double upper cradle and a second lower cradle. The steel pipe structure is said to provide low weight, stability, rigidity and torsion capacity. Suspension includes a 35 mm front fork, and a rear monoshock with 100 mm of travel. The 17-inch wheels are shod with a 110 mm front tyre and a 140-section rear tyre. Braking duties are handled by discs on both wheels, with 276 mm dual discs on the front wheel, and a 220 mm single disc on the rear wheel.

Ebroh Bravo GLE gets a full-digital LCD instrument console with speedometer, odometer, battery charge, clock and indicator lights for turn indication, battery and selected riding mode. The Bravo GLE is available in Spain for 4,490 Euros (around ₹ 3.67 lakh), and is available in a choice of four colours - black, red, blue and green. Ebroh has been developing different mobility projects in Spain for the last three years, covering all transport solutions, from electric bicycles, personal mobility vehicles, a range of scooters, and now the brand's first electric motorcycle.

