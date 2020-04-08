New Cars and Bikes in India

Eicher Group Pledges ₹ 50 Crore To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

The Eicher Group, comprising Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles, has pledged Rs. 50 crore initially for COVID-19 relief and support measures.

Updated:
The Eicher Group is the parent company of motorcycle brand Royal Enfield

Highlights

  • The initial Rs. 50 crore will likely be followed by more support
  • The Eicher Group announces series of measures to fight COVID-19
  • The Eicher Group includes Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles

The Eicher Group, which comprises Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited has pledged ₹ 50 crore as initial outlay towards the coronavirus pandemic relief and support measures, including towards building dedicated COVID-19 care facilities. According to a statement by the Eicher Group, the ₹ 50 crore is an initial outlay from the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards immediate relief and support measures. The company will continue to assess the situation and is likely to increase spends over the forthcoming months.

Also Read: Honda India Foundation Pledges ₹ 11 Crore To Fight COVID-19

The Eicher Group also involves VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors

Initially, the group will work towards providing food, provisions and sanitation consumables, as well as setting up sanitation facilities for high-need-gap, underprivileged local communities in parts of several states across the country. The Eicher Group said that it has partnered with reputed NGOs to assess needs and deliver support to the needy. Part of the funds will be deployed to purchase and distribute personal protective equipment for medical care personnel across government hospitals in Chennai for the interim period until government procurement and supplies stabilize.

Also Read: KIA Motors Pledges ₹ 2 Crore To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

The Eicher Group will also work augmenting healthcare support by working with an identified set of government and private hospitals to build dedicated COVID-19 specialty wards, including isolation areas, and equipment towards patient care. Funds will also be directed towards support and relief measures for truck drivers, including food and sanitation supplies and COVID-19 healthcare testing kits, the Group said in a statement.

Also Read: Ford India To Make Face Shields At Chennai And Sanand Facilities

The Eicher Group said that employees of the Group has also started contributing to government relief funds, and additionally, the Eicher Group will also contribute towards the PM Care Fund as well as relief funds in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. The Eicher Group is in talks with various government organizations to support the production of critical medical equipment and supplies, including ventilators. This will include the employment and leverage of new-age technologies like 3-D printing for rapid scaling up of parts for the medical equipment, the statement said.

The company said that while these are initiatives being undertaken immediately, there is a strong need to employ recovery and rehabilitation efforts in the medium and long term. Towards this, Eicher Group will be working on livelihood training and reskilling initiatives for rehabilitation of labour impacted in the aftermath of COVID-19, for improving their employability.

