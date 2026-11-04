EICMA 2026: 207 Bhp CFMoto V4SR-RR Superbike Unveiled

Chinese motorcycle makers have come a long way in a relatively short time, and CFMoto's latest reveal is a good example of just how far they are willing to push. Showcased at EICMA 2026, the V4SR-RR is the company's most technically advanced sports bike so far, and it suggests CFMoto is setting its sights straight on the Ducati Panigale V4.

For starters, the flagship superbike gets an in-house-developed 997cc V4 engine producing over 207 bhp, active aerodynamics and a host of premium racing components. CFMoto also displayed a more extreme Carbon Black version alongside it.

The V4 engine has a 90-degree layout and uses a counter-rotating crankshaft and titanium connecting rods. It produces over 207 bhp and revs all the way to 15,000rpm. CFMoto claims a weight of 180 kg, giving the V4SR-RR a power-to-weight ratio that puts it in the company of established litre-class superbikes.

The most interesting bit, though, is its active aerodynamic system. Instead of fixed winglets, the V4SR-RR gets independently operated aerodynamic elements that can adjust their position. CFMoto claims the system can generate 20 per cent more front-wheel downforce just before braking at 160 kmph, compared with fixed winglets. At higher speeds, the winglets can also work asymmetrically to help the bike change direction.

As for cycle parts, it gets a patented adjustable frame reinforcement system, Ohlins suspension, Brembo Hypure Sport brake calipers and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tyres. It also gets an Akrapovic full-titanium exhaust system.

CFMoto also brought the V4SR-RR Carbon Black to EICMA 2026. This version takes the standard superbike's design and gives it a more track-focused treatment, with an all-black finish and extensive carbon-fibre bodywork. The Carbon Black gets an STM dry slipper clutch derived from MotoGP racing technology. However, this is a showbike rather than a road-going variant, and it is not homologated for road use.

