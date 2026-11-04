EICMA 2026: Ducati Unveils New Panigale V4 SP And DesertX Rally

Ducati has unveiled five new models at EICMA 2026, with the new Panigale V4 SP and DesertX Rally taking centre stage. The Italian manufacturer has also showcased the Panigale V2 SP and Streetfighter V4 SP, alongside an updated Diavel V4. The event also saw the introduction of new liveries for several models and a preview of the upcoming Desmo250 EDS.

The new Panigale V4 SP MY27 is based on the latest Panigale V4 and gets a range of track-focused upgrades. It is powered by the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, producing 215 Bhp. The motorcycle gets carbon-fibre wheels, an STM EVO-SBK dry clutch, a racing gearbox with Neutral Lock and Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 electronic suspension.



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It also packs an updated aerodynamic package with larger wings and Corner Sidepods, which are intended to increase downforce and improve cornering performance. The edition further gets an adjustable rear suspension link derived from the Panigale V4 R, along with dedicated racing components.

The DesertX Rally MY27, meanwhile, moves to Ducati's new 890cc V2 engine platform. The twin-cylinder engine produces 108.5 Bhp and 92 Nm, with Ducati claiming a strong torque delivery at low and medium engine speeds. It is paired with a new monocoque frame and Full Floater rear suspension with progressive linkages.

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Moreover, the motorcycle gets long-travel KYB suspension, including a closed-cartridge front fork with Kashima Coating and DLC treatments. It also features a fully adjustable rear shock absorber, an Öhlins steering damper and Takasago Excel tubeless spoke wheels, measuring 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear.

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Alongside these two models, Ducati has introduced the Panigale V2 SP, which is developed as a homologation model for the motorcycle that will compete in the World Supersport Championship from 2027. Based on the Panigale V2 S, it uses the 118 Bhp V2 engine with variable valve timing and gets Öhlins suspension, forged wheels, a longer swingarm and a dry clutch.

The Streetfighter V4 SP is another limited-edition model in the lineup. It is powered by the 211 Bhp Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine and gets carbon-fibre wheels, an STM EVO-SBK dry clutch, Öhlins electronic suspension and a Brembo MCS master cylinder with remote adjustment.

Ducati has also updated the Diavel V4 for MY27, with revised styling, new electronic control strategies and the addition of the V4 S variant. The latter gets Öhlins SmartEC-3 semi-active suspension and heated grips. The 166 Bhp V4 Granturismo engine continues to power the motorcycle, now paired with the Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 system and a new 6.9-inch TFT display.

The 2027 range also includes new liveries for the Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE and Hypermotard V2 RVE. Ducati has introduced the Heritage livery for the Scrambler Full Throttle, a Sport livery for the Multistrada V2 and a Black Edition for the XDiavel V4.

In addition, Ducati has previewed the Desmo250 EDS, expanding its off-road lineup following the earlier introduction of the Desmo450 EDS. The new enduro motorcycle is scheduled to reach European dealerships in summer 2027.