EICMA 2026: Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Showcased

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the all-new Sprint 440 at the EICMA 2026 show in Milan, Italy. The Sprint 440 is based on the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, sharing the same engine, and is also made in India by Hero, but designed in Harley’s global headquarters in Milwaukee, US.

H-D Sprint 440 Design

The all-new Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 but takes a more traditional Harley cruiser design approach. It is also a product of the Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson partnership.

While the X440 is more a retro-styled roadster than a traditional cruiser, the Sprint 440 takes a completely different design approach, adopting a stance which is closer to a traditional Harley-Davidson cruiser. The teardrop shaped fuel tank is also new, and the tall handlebar, as well as new exhaust design all point to more of a traditional “Harley-Davidson” cruiser styling.

H-D Sprint 440 Chassis

And going with the stance and proportions, the Sprint 440 has some changes, compared to the X440. It’s kitted out with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, which gives it the tall-ish cruiser stance. The X440, on the other hand, gets an 18-17 set-up. The seat is also a lot lower, with just a 683 mm saddle height. Kerb weight of the Sprint 440 is 187 kg.

The suspension set-up seems to be shared with the X440 with the same 43 mm KYB USD fork and a rear twin shock set-up. However, the angle of the rear shocks seems to be sharper to accommodate the lower seat, and the rear sub-frame has been redesigned as well. The braking system appears to be the same as the X440, with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.

H-D Sprint 440 Engine

As mentioned before, the Sprint 440 is powered by the same 440 cc, single-cylinder engine which puts out 26.6 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox along with the slip and assist clutch is also shared with the X440. Harley-Davidson claims fuel economy of 33 kmpl.

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Image Gallery