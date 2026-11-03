EICMA 2026: Hero Classic Concept Explores Retro-Modern Design

Hero MotoCorp has offered a glimpse of its premium motorcycle ambitions with the Hero Classic Concept, unveiled at EICMA 2026 alongside the Scrambler Concept. The Classic explores retro-modern styling and a more craft-focused direction for the brand.

Its design features intricate filigree etched into the petrol tank, a chrome-and-copper finish and an art-deco-inspired engine layout. Large “jam-pot” rear shock absorbers and exposed sections of the front fork springs add to its distinctive character. The right-hand crankcase cover carries the inscription “Bharat Me Kalpit,” meaning “Conceived in Bharat.”

Could the concept also signal Hero’s interest in the retro motorcycle space, where Royal Enfield and other established brands have built a strong presence? That remains to be seen. Hero has presented the Classic as a design exercise, not a confirmed production model. Still, with retro motorcycles proving popular, the concept suggests a segment Hero could explore as it develops its premium portfolio.