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EICMA 2026: Hero Classic Concept Explores Retro-Modern Design

car&bike Team
last published date : 3 November 2026, 19:54 IST
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EICMA 2026: Hero Classic Concept Explores Retro-Modern Design
Highlights
  • Filigree tank etching, chrome-and-copper finishes and art-deco engine details give the Classic Concept a distinctive look.
  • The crankcase bears the inscription “Bharat Me Kalpit,” or “Conceived in Bharat.”
  • It’s currently a design exercise, not a production announcement, but it raises the possibility of Hero exploring the retro space led by Royal Enfield and others.

Hero MotoCorp has offered a glimpse of its premium motorcycle ambitions with the Hero Classic Concept, unveiled at EICMA 2026 alongside the Scrambler Concept. The Classic explores retro-modern styling and a more craft-focused direction for the brand.

Hero Classic Concept 3

Its design features intricate filigree etched into the petrol tank, a chrome-and-copper finish and an art-deco-inspired engine layout. Large “jam-pot” rear shock absorbers and exposed sections of the front fork springs add to its distinctive character. The right-hand crankcase cover carries the inscription “Bharat Me Kalpit,” meaning “Conceived in Bharat.”

Hero Classic Concept 2

Could the concept also signal Hero’s interest in the retro motorcycle space, where Royal Enfield and other established brands have built a strong presence? That remains to be seen. Hero has presented the Classic as a design exercise, not a confirmed production model. Still, with retro motorcycles proving popular, the concept suggests a segment Hero could explore as it develops its premium portfolio.

# Hero MotoCorp# Eicma# Concept Bikes# Retro Motorcycles# Latest News# EICMA# Two Wheelers# Bikes
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