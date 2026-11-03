EICMA 2026: Hero Xpulse Scrambler 250 Concept Showcased
- Concept gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels
- Sports USD forks, a rear monoshock, dual-barrel exhaust
- It could share its engine with the Xpulse 210
Hero MotoCorp has showcased another interesting concept at EICMA 2026, this time based on the Xpulse 210. Called the Xpulse Scrambler 250, it takes the adventure bike and gives it a scrambler makeover. Unlike the rather radical Hero Classic concept displayed alongside it, this one looks closer to something that can eventually make it to production, though it remains unconfirmed by the brand.
Also Read: EICMA 2026: Hero XPulse 450 Unveiled In Production Form
The concept appears to share the Xpulse's skeleton and proportions but gets several changes to give it a different character. Up front, there's a tall beak-style mudguard, a flyscreen and a headlamp with an H-shaped DRL. The headlamp and fuel tank, along with several other elements, get a forged-carbon finish, while it also gets gold-finished rims.
The scrambler also gets wire-spoke wheels, 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, wrapped in dual-purpose Pirelli tyres. Suspension comprises USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, with long-travel suspension. Other visible details include a dual-barrel exhaust and brown-and-black ribbed seats.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp's First Electric Motorcycle Is Vida UBX 06
Hero hasn't shared technical details of the concept yet. It could sport the same 210cc engine as the standard Xpulse or could also get the Xtreme 250R's motor. The instrument cluster is a circular unit, similar to the one seen on the Harley-Davidson X440.
For now, the Xpulse Scrambler 250 remains a concept, and Hero hasn't said whether it will make it to production.
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