EICMA 2026: Honda To Introduce ADAS For Its Motorcycles
- The bikes get radar sensors to monitor surrounding traffic
- Its 10 functions include ACC with Stop & Go, Group Ride Assist and more
- Debuts on the 2027 Honda CRF1150L Africa Twin
Honda has brought advanced driver assistance technology to motorcycles with the introduction of its new Honda Sensing Ride system at EICMA 2026. The rider-assistance suite utilises radar sensors at both ends of the motorcycle to monitor surrounding traffic and can provide warnings, alerts, and even braking assistance in certain situations.
Also Read: Top 5 Motorcycles of EICMA 2026: XPulse 450, Himalayan 750, Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 and More
The system will first be offered on the 2027 Honda CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports, which was also unveiled at the show. Honda plans to extend the technology to more motorcycles over time, although it hasn't specified which models will get it next.
Honda Sensing Ride: How does it work?
The ADAS suite here uses millimetre-wave radar units mounted at the front and rear of the motorcycle to detect vehicles around it. It builds on the tech behind Honda Sensing, the company's driver-assistance suite for cars, but has been adapted for two-wheelers.
The system has 10 functions covering everything from adaptive cruise control and collision warnings to assistance when riding in a group. These include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which maintains a set speed and following distance from the vehicle ahead. ACC with Stop & Go extends this to slow-moving traffic, helping the motorcycle come to a stop and move off again.
Group Ride Assist is another extension of ACC. It helps maintain an appropriate gap between motorcycles travelling together. Distance Assist, meanwhile, adjusts the following distance when the motorcycle approaches a vehicle ahead while the rider is applying the throttle.
Also Read: 2027 Honda ADV125 Unveiled; New 125 cc Maxi-Styled Honda Scooter
Honda Sensing Ride also includes several functions designed to alert the rider to potential collisions. Forward Collision Warning displays an alert on the instrument cluster when the system detects a possible impact with a vehicle ahead. Brake Pulse works alongside this warning to make the rider more aware of the situation.
Emergency Brake Assist can provide braking assistance when the rider applies the brakes, and the system identifies a risk of collision with a vehicle ahead. At the rear, Rear Collision Warning flashes the motorcycle's indicators to alert traffic approaching from behind, while Rear Distance Information displays a warning when another vehicle is closing in.
Blind Spot Information leverages the rear radar to detect vehicles entering the rider's blind spot diagonally behind the motorcycle. The system alerts the rider through an illuminated or flashing indicator on the mirror.
DCT plays an important role
Honda's DCT is an important part of the Sensing Ride package, particularly for functions such as ACC with Stop & Go. The automatic dual-clutch transmission handles clutch operation and gear changes without requiring the rider to use a conventional clutch lever, while maintaining power delivery during shifts, claims Honda.
The company has not yet announced a timeline for introducing the ADAS suite across its wider motorcycle range.
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