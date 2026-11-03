EICMA 2026: Honda V3R 900 E-Compressor Production Model Unveiled

Honda has showcased the V3R 900 E-Compressor as a planned production bike at the EICMA 2026 show in Milan. It is still a prototype, but the bike shown at the Milan motorcycle show offers a closer look at Honda’s upcoming model with a three-cylinder engine. According to Honda, the liquid-cooled, V3 engine paired with an electronically controlled compressor is the world’s first such system developed for a motorcycle.

As the name suggests, the Honda V3R 900 E-Compressor’s engine is a 900 cc, liquid-cooled V3 engine with two cylinders forward, and one behind. It features an electronically controlled compressor that pressurises the intake air regardless of engine speed. Honda says the engine delivers instant torque from low revs and performance comparable to a 1,200 cc engine.

The finished motorcycle will use a titanium fuel tank, as well as the latest version of Honda’s RoadSync connectivity system, as well as come with what Honda says are AI-assisted functions, such as voice control the rider can use on the move.

The V3R 900 E-Compressor’s design is somewhat like a conventional street naked, yet stripped back, giving a clear view of the unconventional triple-cylinder V3 engine and the hardware, which seems to be part of the design brief. It’s still not clear when the production model of the V3R 900 E-Compressor will be announced. But from the looks of this prototype, the arrival of the production model doesn’t seem very far.

Honda V3R 900 E-Compressor Image Gallery