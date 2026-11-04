EICMA 2026: Upcoming KTM 450 RC Showcased
- Expected to be powered by 449 cc parallel-twin engine
- Built around new chassis with fully-adjustable suspension
- Production slated for end 2027 and will be introduced as a 2028 model
KTM showcased the upcoming KTM 450 RC at the EICMA 2026 show in Milan, Italy. The 450 RC is a new twin-cylinder supersport in the mid-size sportbike segment. The 450 RC is built around an all-new chassis and expected to be powered by an all-new 449 cc parallel-twin engine shared with the CFMoto 450SR, made by BMW Motorrad’s Chinese partner. The engine is expected to have an output of around 56 bhp and 39 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch.
The 450 RC features a 43 mm WP Apex USD fork up front with compression and rebound adjustment and is complemented by a preload and rebound adjustable WP Apex shock at the rear, mounted to a single-sided swingarm. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc with four-piston radial WP caliper, and the wheels are shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres.
On the features and tech list, the KTM 450 RC gets cornering ABS, traction control, dual-channel ABS with Road and Supermoto modes, as well as multiple ride modes. A 5-inch TFT display will offer navigation through the ride modes and the menus, while both USB-A and USB-C ports are offered on the bike.
The KTM 450 RC looks production ready but will only be produced in late 2027 and will be introduced as a 2028 model. Full technical specifications will only be announced closer to production. Once launched, the KTM 450 RC will go up against the likes of the Aprilia RS 457, as well as the upcoming BMW F 450 RR.
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