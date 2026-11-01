Eka Mobility Inaugurates 6 New Production Facilities; Increases Annual Production Capacity To 40,000 Electric Commercial Vehicles

Electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Eka Mobility recently inaugurated six new production facilities in India to boost production capacity. The six new plants were inaugurated at an event in Pune in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, expanding the company's production capacity to 40,000 units a year. Eka Mobility offers a diverse electric commercial vehicle portfolio in India spanning small goods carriers and people movers, to trucks with payloads reaching 55 tons and buses that are 18 meters long with seating capacity of over 50 passengers.

The six new plants take the Pinnacle Group company's portfolio to 11 production facilities in the country, including plants dedicated to manufacturing interiors for buses, trains, tractors, ambulances, motorhomes and more.

Eka Mobility also revealed that the new plants will also help cater to vehicle exports, with India-made Eka electric buses already running in a couple of African countries. In addition, the company is sitting on a healthy order book of 11,000 electric buses to be supplied across multiple Indian states in the coming years. The SCV division is gearing up to play an important role in the fast-growing commercial segments including intra-city goods transportation, last-mile connectivity and passenger mobility requirements in tier-II & tier-III markets.

The company also shared plans of expanding its product portfolio to service a range of electric commercial vehicles including long-distance inter-city luxury electric coaches, 18-meter-long buses equipped with a pantograph charging mechanism for plying on important national highways and electric trucks with a payload capacity of 55 tons in the near future.

Eka Mobility also showcased its in-house developed telematics application that can analyse live data for Eka commercial vehicles operating across the globe and share valuable real-time operational data useful for continuous product improvement, Over-The-Air updates, and generating useful reports beneficial for commercial fleet owners.