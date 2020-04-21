EV Sales In India Grows By 20%; Electric Two-Wheelers Account For 97% Of Volume

Unlike the rest of the Indian Automobile Industry, the electric vehicle segment has seen a positive growth in sales during the just concluded financial year. The EV industry sold 1,56,000 electric vehicles in the FY 19-20 out of which a whopping 97 per cent were just two-wheelers. 3,400 of the remaining 4,000 units were cars and the rest buses. In comparison to this the EV Industry had sold 1,30,000 units in the previous financial year which means this year has seen a healthy growth of 20 per cent. The corresponding sale for the FY 18-19 was 1,26,000 two-wheelers, 3,600 cars and around 400 buses making a total of 1,30,000 units.

Also Read: MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric Comparison Review

This growth of 20 per cent has largely come from two-wheelers. 97 per cent of these were electric scooters and a very small volume of motorcycles and electric cycles filled the rest of 3 per cent. The sales in cars saw a drop as 3,400 units were sold compared to 3,600 units in the previous fiscal year. The decrease in numbers has been attributed mainly due to lack of bulk purchase of e-cars this year.

This growth of 20% sales growth this year has largely come from two-wheelers.

Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles said, "While the EV industry is surely going to face the brunt of Covid19 like any other automotive business, the clearer skies and the cleaner air in even the worst polluting cities is certainly leaving a permanent impression in the minds of the customers about how they can breathe easy and remain healthy if the society moves towards E Mobility."

According to SMEV, the acceptability of electric cars in the premium segment in the second half of the year was a positive signal of a quantum jump of a much higher volume of E-cars in FY 20-21. The E-Taxi segment is also beginning to get some traction, though the range of E-cars and lack of charging spots in enough density are a deterrent in the growth of the segment. Another factor has been state governments commiting to buy electric buses but not actually purchasing them.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.