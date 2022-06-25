Electric Two-Wheeler Brand EVeium Introduced In India; Plans To Launch 3 E-Scooters By July

Ellysium Automotives, an Automotive arm of a UAE- based group company META4 group, announced the launch EVium, its electric two-wheeler brand in India. EVeium plans to launch three electric scooters in the country within a month. EVeium will be a completely made-in-India brand with all scooters being manufactured at the META4 group's Voltly Energy manufacturing plant. META4 Holding is a privately owned company in Dubai, UAE. The group had been overseeing various business segments with an aggressive approach towards smarter solutions and services, EV Vehicles being one of the core areas under the banner.

Voltly Energy recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for acquiring 15-acre land in Zaheerabad, Telangana to setup a manufacturing unit dedicated for electric vehicles. The brand plans to invest over 250 crores to set up the new plant, which will become operational by the end of this fiscal year, investing over Rs 250 cr. The company understands the level of localisation is low due to multiple entrants in this space. Elysium Automotives had earlier been in India as a promoter of British EV two-wheeler brand One Moto. However, the company claims that due to lack of support from the British mobility company, they parted ways.

Muzammil Riaz, Group CEO, META4 said "We aim to build quality-driven EVs at affordable rates for Indian customers in accordance with the Fame2 approvals set by the Indian regulatory authority. Many electric vehicle brands in the market are launching products that only contributed to the negative image of electric vehicles. With a professional and skilled team, we are ready to reform the Indian minds on what riding a safe and confident EV feels like"

EVeium should begin operations by onboarding dealers in India. The company is determined to have its presence in states like - Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, by the end of FY 2022-23, as part of their development plan. The company will provide its own app, and charging stations in different locations etc.

Aditya Reddy, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, EVeium said, "With global fuel price inflation and increased environmental protection awareness, launching the e-Mobility brand EVeium in India is a strategist's dream. We are introducing 3 electric scooters keeping in mind the country's value positioning and mobility competition. Also, the brand intends to make a complete Made-in-India product which will help the brand control quality and technology as per the requirements of the Indian customers."

The company aims to promote e-mobility mission with the Indian Government "Panchamrit" vision Ellysium Automotives launched the 100 per cent Indian electric vehicle venture. EVeium will be providing their own telematics app which will provide features such as Digi locker, Nearest Charging Station Location, Geo-Fencing etc.