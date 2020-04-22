Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 20.6 Per Cent In FY2020

The year of 2019 hasn't been a great one for the Indian automotive industry. Sales for FY2020 have been plummeting across segments but save for one, which is the electric vehicles segment. The EV industry sold 1.56 lakh electric vehicles in the FY 19-20 out of which a whopping 97 per cent were just two-wheelers which are 1.52 lakh units. 3,400 units of the remaining 4,000 units were electric cars and the rest were buses. The total EV sales grew by a healthy 20 per cent while the sales of electric two-wheeler itself grew 20.6 per cent. The corresponding sale for the FY 18-19 was 1.26 lakh two-wheelers.

(Electric scooters form the backbone of total EV sales in India)

Again, a 97 per cent chunk of all electric two-wheelers sold in India in FY2020 were scooters. And just three per cent included electric cycles and electric motorcycles. Almost 90 per cent of the overall sales among the scooters are also formed by the low-speed electric scooters which are not required to be registered with the RTO. One of the criteria is that these scooters have a restricted top speed of just 25 kmph.

The sales figures of electric cars saw a drop of about 200 units. Only 3,400 units were sold in FY2020 in comparison to 3,600 units in the previous fiscal year. The decrease in numbers has mainly been a function of lack of bulk purchase of electric cars this year.

