  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Legal Team Told Him He Violated An NDA

Elon Musk Says Twitter Legal Team Told Him He Violated An NDA

Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter Inc's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Jun-22 03:03 PM IST
Elon Musk Says Twitter Legal Team Told Him He Violated An NDA banner
1/2

Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that Twitter Inc's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!

This actually happened.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Musk on Friday tweeted that his $44-billion cash deal to take the company private was "temporarily on hold" while he awaited data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

He said his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question prompted Twitter's accusation.

Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling.

I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

When a user asked Musk to "elaborate on process of filtering bot accounts," he replied, "I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate."

Related Articles
Auto Sales September 2022: Skoda Reports Sales Of 3,543 Units
Auto Sales September 2022: Skoda Reports Sales Of 3,543 Units
1 hour ago
Car Sales September 2022: Nissan India Registers 18 Per Cent Growth In Cumulative Sales
Car Sales September 2022: Nissan India Registers 18 Per Cent Growth In Cumulative Sales
2 hours ago
Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Spied Yet Again In India
Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Spied Yet Again In India
3 hours ago
Car Sales September 2022: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Clocks 15,378 Units In Overall Sales
Car Sales September 2022: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Clocks 15,378 Units In Overall Sales
2 hours ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?