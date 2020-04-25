Energica Planning To Resume Production At Modena Headquarters

Italian electric motorcycle brand Energica is making plans to restart production at its headquarters in Modena, Italy. Energica is one of several Italian two-wheeler brands which is getting ready to resume production after a prolonged lockdown due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 25,000 lives in Italy alone. The country is the worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe and the two-wheeler industry has faced massive losses due to the complete lockdown across Italy. In March 2020, Italy's two-wheeler sales crashed by 66 per cent. Energica, which makes electric-powered road-going bikes, as well as FIM Enel MotoE class World Cup racebikes, is now planning to restart production at its headquarters in Modena, Italy.

Also Read: MV Agusta Prepares To Resume Operations In Italy

"I agree with what Confindustria (General Confederation of Italian Industry) said, it is important to define a roadmap for a safe reopening. Energica has already started organizing the production recovery, while confirming and increasing the protection measures already applied before the closure," said Energica Motor Company CEO Livia Cevolini.

"As before the lockdown, each employee will be equipped with surgical masks and gloves. Disinfection will be applied to incoming and outgoing goods. The safeguard of health and safety of our workers comes first. We are therefore available to consider any further request, including serological tests," Cevolini added.

Also Read: Ducati Cares To Focus On Customer & Employee Safety

Energica currently has three diffferent electric motorcycle models on sale

Part of the plan to restart production includes creative staffing management. "Our production could resume with a maximum of 30 people on an area of 3000 square metres," Cevolini says, "organized in two or more shifts to further increase the distance between people."

"According to the authorities' timing, we are ready and lined up on the grid," Cevolini stated. "Our aim is to be able to follow up on our customers' requests and our growth path as soon as possible. Having many markets open and in compliance with the local regulations, we will be able to deliver many of the bikes ordered and, therefore, to restart, including smart working for the office staff. Last but not least, the reopening of supplier companies will be key. The supply chain is a crucial element for the resuming of the entire production chain, made up of hundreds of supplier companies. In our case, more than 80 percent of the supply chain is Italian."

"In these hard times, it is also necessary not to stop our beating heart," Energica's Cevolini said, "the Made in Italy manufacturing that has made us unique in the world."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.