Entry-Level Jeep Compass Sport Diesel Gets 9-Speed AT; Launched At Rs. 21.99 Lakh
- Entry-level Jeep Compass Sport gets an automatic for the first time
- The Compass Sport trim now comes with a 9-speed torque converter
- The Compass Sport 9AT can be had with an optional accessory pack, priced at Rs. 29,900
Jeep India has finally introduced an automatic option for the entry-level diesel variant of the Compass. The Jeep Compass Sport AT Diesel has been launched at Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), equipped with a 9-speed torque converter unit. This is the first time that a base trim of the mid-size SUV gets an automatic option in India, and it’s also the most affordable automatic Jeep Compass ever offered in the country. Bookings for the SUV have commenced, while customer deliveries will begin in the second week of November 2026.
Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Edition Priced At Rs 73.55 Lakh, Sold Out
Also Read: Stellantis To Launch 12 Citroen, Jeep Models In India By 2030
Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “The Compass has always stood for authentic Jeep capability, distinctive design and a confident driving experience. With the introduction of the 9-speed automatic transmission in the Compass Sport, we are making that experience more accessible than ever before.”
The Jeep Compass Sport 9AT is powered by the tried and tested 2.0-litre Multijet II turbo diesel engine, which is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The 9-speed automatic transmission that’s on offer here is also not new; we already get it with the higher variants of the Compass. With the Sport trim, the company has just made it more accessible, given the growing demand among customers seeking convenience in everyday driving.
Also Read: Citroen Plots New Entry-Level Car For India Under Stellantis' FaSTLAne 2030 Roadmap
The Compass Sport 9AT already comes with a host of tech and creature comforts. This includes Cruise Control, an 8.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with steering-mounted controls, and electrically adjustable door mirrors. In fact, in addition to 6 airbags and the Auto Hold function, the Compass is also equipped with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension and Dynamic Steering Torque (DST).
Also Read: Jeep's Upcoming SUV For India To Use Platform From Tata Motors
Furthermore, customers can also deck up their Compass Sport 9AT with an optional Accessory Pack, priced at Rs. 29,900. The kit additionally offers accessories like ambient lighting, a dashcam with predictive safety features, a Swoosh decal, all-weather floor mats, and mud flaps.
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