  • Home
  • News
  • EU Leaders Agree "In Principle" On Russia Oil Embargo - Report

EU Leaders Agree "In Principle" On Russia Oil Embargo - Report

EU leaders have reached an agreement "in principle" on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Jun-22 04:57 PM IST
EU Leaders Agree "In Principle" On Russia Oil Embargo - Report banner

EU leaders have reached an agreement "in principle" on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday.

"I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package," she told reporters after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.

"Council should now be able to finalise a ban on almost 90% of all Russian oil imports by the end of the year. This is an important step forward. On the remaining 10%, on these we will soon return to the issue of these remaining 10% of pipeline oil," she added.

Related Articles
Indian Refiners Pay Dollars For Russian Oil After Dirham Attempts Fail
Indian Refiners Pay Dollars For Russian Oil After Dirham Attempts Fail
6 hours ago
Russia-Backed Indian Refiner Nayara Names Panicker As Chairman
Russia-Backed Indian Refiner Nayara Names Panicker As Chairman
19 hours ago
Yellen Says Russia Offering 'Enormous Discounts' On Oil To China, India
Yellen Says Russia Offering 'Enormous Discounts' On Oil To China, India
19 hours ago
India Raises Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil
India Raises Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil
20 hours ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?