  • Home
  • News
  • EU Leaders Agree To Ban Export Of Russian Oil To The Bloc: EU Council President

EU Leaders Agree To Ban Export Of Russian Oil To The Bloc: EU Council President

EU Council President Charles Michel said, the European Union leaders agreed on Monday to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc.
authorBy Reuters
30-Jun-22 11:45 PM IST
EU Leaders Agree To Ban Export Of Russian Oil To The Bloc: EU Council President banner

EU leaders agreed on Monday to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc, EU Council President Charles Michel said.
 

"This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine," Michel wrote on Twitter.
 

The leaders also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, he added.

Related Articles
Group Of Countries Push EU For Gas Price Cap
Group Of Countries Push EU For Gas Price Cap
2 days ago
EU Urges Kosovo To Give 'Sufficient Time' For Car Licensing Rule
EU Urges Kosovo To Give 'Sufficient Time' For Car Licensing Rule
2 days ago
EU Says U.S. Plan For EV Tax Breaks Discriminatory, May Breach WTO Rules
EU Says U.S. Plan For EV Tax Breaks Discriminatory, May Breach WTO Rules
1 month ago
EU Says U.S. Plan For EV Tax Breaks Discriminatory, May Breach WTO Rules
EU Says U.S. Plan For EV Tax Breaks Discriminatory, May Breach WTO Rules
2 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?