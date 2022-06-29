  • Home
  • News
  • EU Unity On Russian Sanctions 'Starting To Crumble', German Minister Says

EU Unity On Russian Sanctions 'Starting To Crumble', German Minister Says

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed fears that the European Union's unity was "starting to crumble" ahead of a summit to discuss an oil embargo against Russia
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
29-Jun-22 07:09 PM IST
EU Unity On Russian Sanctions 'Starting To Crumble', German Minister Says banner

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Sunday expressed fears that the European Union's unity was "starting to crumble" ahead of a summit to discuss an oil embargo against Russia and plans to cut dependence on Russian energy.

EU leaders will meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a new sanctions package against Russia, which could also include an oil embargo, and a programme aiming to speed up ending dependence on fossil fuels, including Russian gas.

"After Russia's attack on Ukraine, we saw what can happen when Europe stands united. With a view to the summit tomorrow, let's hope it continues like this. But it is already starting to crumble and crumble again," Habeck told a news conference.

On Friday, European countries scrambled to reach a deal to embargo seaborne deliveries of Russian oil but allow deliveries by pipeline, a compromise to win over Hungary and unblock new sanctions against Moscow.

Habeck called for Germany to speak with one voice at the summit instead of abstaining from votes due to differences of opinion within the country's ruling coalition. He called for  similar unity from other EU states.

"Europe is still a huge economic area with incredible economic power. And when it stands united, it can use that power," Habeck said at the opening of the German Hannover Messe trade fair.

 (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Related Articles
India Raises Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil
India Raises Taxes On Aviation Fuel Exports, Domestic Crude Oil
17 hours ago
Oil Gains Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting; Russian Oil Price Cap Looms
Oil Gains Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting; Russian Oil Price Cap Looms
2 seconds ago
Oil Prices Slide 1% After U.S. Fed Raises Interest Rates
Oil Prices Slide 1% After U.S. Fed Raises Interest Rates
45 seconds ago
Russian Mobilization Hikes Urgency Of Oil Price Cap - Ukrainian Presidential Advisor
Russian Mobilization Hikes Urgency Of Oil Price Cap - Ukrainian Presidential Advisor
51 seconds ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?