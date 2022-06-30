  • Home
  • News
  • EV Maker Lucid To Launch Luxury Sedans In Europe In Late 2022

EV Maker Lucid To Launch Luxury Sedans In Europe In Late 2022

Electric carmaker Lucid Group plans to launch luxury sedans in Europe later this year, as the Tesla rival aims to expand its footprint outside the United States.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Jun-22 06:40 PM IST
EV Maker Lucid To Launch Luxury Sedans In Europe In Late 2022 banner

Electric carmaker Lucid Group plans to launch luxury sedans in Europe later this year, as the Tesla rival aims to expand its footprint outside the United States amid strong global demand for electric vehicles (EVs).
 

The company will launch its Lucid Air Dream Edition P and R sedans in limited numbers for customers in Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and Norway in late 2022, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lucid added it would price its Air Dream Edition P/R at about 218,000 euros ($230,208.00) in Germany.

lo8j5hqo

Last week, the company said it would raise prices for most models from June as it deals with rising raw materials costs, but said it would honor current reservations in a move to avoid the blowback a rival faced.
 

Lucid said on Tuesday it also plans to open its first European retail location in Munich on May 13, adding it aims to open additional studio and service center locations in Europe this year.

The California-headquartered company, which makes its vehicles at an Arizona plant, last week reiterated its 2022 production volume outlook of 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles.

Related Articles
Government Says Global Auto Brands Are Looking For The Right Partner To Enter India
Government Says Global Auto Brands Are Looking For The Right Partner To Enter India
15 days ago
Lucid Motors To Raise Another $8 Billion In Order To Combat Supply Chain & Inflation
Lucid Motors To Raise Another $8 Billion In Order To Combat Supply Chain & Inflation
29 days ago
Lucid Motors Locks Agreement With Saudi Government To Purchase 100,000 EVs
Lucid Motors Locks Agreement With Saudi Government To Purchase 100,000 EVs
5 months ago
Lucid Motors Reveals Dream Drive ADAS System To Take On Tesla
Lucid Motors Reveals Dream Drive ADAS System To Take On Tesla
9 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?