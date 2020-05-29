New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: BS6 Triumph Bonneville T100 Black To Make India Debut In June

The modern classic in the triumph family will be launched along with bigger, more powerful BS6 Bonneville T120 Black.

Triumph has deferred a price hike on the BS6 Bonneville range till July 2020

Highlights

  • Many components on the T100 black get a matte/jet black finish
  • Currently the BS6 T100 is priced at Rs. 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Specifications have not changed with the BS6 upgrade on the T100

The Triumph modern classic range is set to expand in Indian soon with the introduction of Bonneville T100 black. The BS6 version of the bike will be launched in the market in June along with the BS6 version of the bigger, more powerful Bonneville T120 Black. This was revealed exclusively to carandbike on our online show Freewheeling by Shoeb Farooq who heads the Triumph motorcycles' business in India. While the retro design is the same there is a lot that differentiates the T100 black from other iterations of the bike when it comes to its looks.

i7j1pjkc

 Till June Triumph is also offering to pay first 3 EMIs on the Bonneville range

For a more exclusive look a lot of components in the T100 black get a matt/jet black finish. These include mirrors, headlamp rim, indicators, engine and wheel rims. Farooq said," This has been a long impending demand from our customers, the overall size of the industry is still niche and when you start looking at the variants within that volume you have to somewhere take those decisions that what makes sense and how many variants you can actually have."

k730ipbo

Bonneville T100 black will be launched in India along Bonneville T120 Black.

A good thing is that the company has deferred the price hike on the BS6 Bonneville range, originally slated for April to July. So as of now T100 continues to be priced at ₹ 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In the UK the T100 black costs the same as the other variants of the bike, so that might be a good sign. Also, if you buy your bike till the end of June Triumph is offering to pay first 3 EMIs on the Bonneville range.

Also read: New Triumph Tiger 900 To Get Three Variants In India

In terms of features the Triumph Bonneville T100 black gets a digital-analog instrument console, LED headlamp, spoked wheels and cruise control. It runs on a 900cc liquid cooled parallel twin engine that comes with a 5-speed gearshift. This engine in its BS6 avatar churns out 54 bhp at 5,750 rpm and 76.7 Nm at 3,050 rpm. Importantly specifications have not changed with the BS6 upgrade.

