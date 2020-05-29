Exclusive: BS6 Triumph Bonneville T100 Black To Make India Debut In June

The Triumph modern classic range is set to expand in Indian soon with the introduction of Bonneville T100 black. The BS6 version of the bike will be launched in the market in June along with the BS6 version of the bigger, more powerful Bonneville T120 Black. This was revealed exclusively to carandbike on our online show Freewheeling by Shoeb Farooq who heads the Triumph motorcycles' business in India. While the retro design is the same there is a lot that differentiates the T100 black from other iterations of the bike when it comes to its looks.

Till June Triumph is also offering to pay first 3 EMIs on the Bonneville range For a more exclusive look a lot of components in the T100 black get a matt/jet black finish. These include mirrors, headlamp rim, indicators, engine and wheel rims. Farooq said," This has been a long impending demand from our customers, the overall size of the industry is still niche and when you start looking at the variants within that volume you have to somewhere take those decisions that what makes sense and how many variants you can actually have."

Bonneville T100 black will be launched in India along Bonneville T120 Black. A good thing is that the company has deferred the price hike on the BS6 Bonneville range, originally slated for April to July. So as of now T100 continues to be priced at ₹ 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In the UK the T100 black costs the same as the other variants of the bike, so that might be a good sign. Also, if you buy your bike till the end of June Triumph is offering to pay first 3 EMIs on the Bonneville range.

In terms of features the Triumph Bonneville T100 black gets a digital-analog instrument console, LED headlamp, spoked wheels and cruise control. It runs on a 900cc liquid cooled parallel twin engine that comes with a 5-speed gearshift. This engine in its BS6 avatar churns out 54 bhp at 5,750 rpm and 76.7 Nm at 3,050 rpm. Importantly specifications have not changed with the BS6 upgrade.

