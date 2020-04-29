Exclusive: Ducati Panigale V2 India Launch Scheduled For Q3 2020

The Ducati Panigale V2 will be the first model to be launched in India by the company in 2020. The company has already teased the motorcycle on its social media handles and now we have confirmation that the baby Panigale will be coming to India in Q3 2020. Ducati India's launch plans for its new models were pushed by back by at least a quarter due to the Coronavirus lockdown. In the latest webisode of 'Freewheeling with SVP' where Siddharth Vinayak Patankar had a chat with Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, who confirmed Ducati India's plans of launching new models in India.

Ducati Panigale V2

Bipul Chandra said "Panigale V2 will be the first bike that we plan to bring to India this year. Then we shall be going with the Multistrada and then the heritage (Scrambler 1100 Pro). So these are some of the product lines that we intend to bring to Indian market."

The Ducati Panigale V2 made its global debut at the World Ducati Premiere in October 2019 and it will be a replacement for the Panigale 959 globally and in India as well. The Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 955 cc super-quaddro L-twin motor that makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The USP is that the motorcycle has a dry weight of just 153 kg. Therefore, the power to weight ratio is going to be off the charts. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at about ₹ 16 lakh, which will be a little more than the current price of ₹ 15.3 lakh or the 959 Panigale.

