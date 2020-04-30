Exclusive: Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO India Launch Details Revealed

Ducati's revamped bigger Scramblers will be launched in India, but the ongoing coronavirus lockdown has put a spanner in the works for Ducati India's launch. According to Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra, the new heritage models will definitely be launched in India, but the launch has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown across the world. Chandra told carandbike in an exclusive interaction that the new Ducati Scrambler models will certainly be launched in India, but the launch has now been postponed till the beginning of the third quarter of the current calendar year. What that essentially means is that the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO will be launched in India sometime in July or August 2020.

"The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO has been very well received in foreign markets, there's been a tremendous response to the bigger Scrambler. In India too, the Ducati Scrambler family has been the mainstay in sales for us, it is the largest contributor to retail sales, and there have been customers who absolutely love the Scrambler, in both 800 and 1100 formats. We will definitely launch a new model in the heritage class, but that launch will now be moved to Q3 due to the COVID-19 crisis around the world," Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, told carandbike.

Ducati Scrambler 1100 10.91 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO Range Revealed

The 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO features new colours, new headlight design and new taillight, along with new graphics

Ducati refreshed the Scrambler range with the new Scrambler 1100 PRO and the Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO earlier this year. The idea was to give more appeal to the bigger Ducati Scrambler, and the 1100 PRO model features a two-tone "Ocean Drive" colour scheme, combined with a steel trellis frame and rear Aluminium sub-frame, both blacked out. There's a new right side dual tailpipe and low slung plate holder with a distinctive rear-end styling. The new framed headlight design has a black metal 'X' incorporated inside the headlight.

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler 1100 Review

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is the beefiest model in the Scrambler range and comes with Ohlins suspension

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO is the beefiest version of the Scrambler family, with all the styling details of the PRO but with Ohlins suspension, low-slung handlebars and cafe racer styled rear view mirrors. The Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO also features a Matt Black colour scheme, complemented by side panels sporting a painted 1100 logo. Both the new Scrambler 1100 PRO are equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), cornering ABS, and three riding modes - Active, Journey and City.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO models continue to be powered by the 1,079 cc, L-twin with desmodromic valve timing, which puts out 83.5 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and 90.5 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The engine has generous torque right from the bottom of the rev range, and combined with a comfortable seat and 15-litre fuel tank, are capable of long rides as well. The new Scrambler 1100 PRO models are expected to be priced at around ₹ 11.5-12 lakh (Ex-showroom), when launched in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.