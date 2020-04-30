Exclusive: Ducati Streetfighter V4 India Launch Delayed

Ducati's new litre-class naked sport bike with the performance and dynamics of the Ducati Panigale V4 will not be launched in India in 2020, as was originally planned. The Streetfighter V4, Ducati's most awaited roadster, will now be launched in India in 2021, Ducati India MD Bipul Chandra told carandbike. The delay is due to the temporary suspension of production due to the global lockdown in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak, Chandra said during an interaction with carandbike. Other Ducati product launches, which were planned for the second quarter of the current calendar year, will also be delayed now, he added.

New Ducati Streetfighter V4 has superbike performance and DNA

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares the engine and electronics package with the Ducati Panigale V4, and sports an aggressive design, with bi-plane wings, possibly the first to be featured on a naked bike. Like the Panigale V4 and V4 S, the naked variant is also available in two versions, a base Streetfighter V4 and the higher-spec Streetfighter V4S. Both variants are powered by the 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale engine of the Panigale V4 which puts out a manic 208 bhp at 12,750 rpm, and 123 Nm of peak torque at 11,500 rpm. On the Streetfighter V4, the fuel and throttle maps have been tweaked, along with a shorter final drive ratio.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares the208 bhp engine and six-axis IMU-powered electronics package with the Ducati Panigale V4

The standard Streetfighter V4 has 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) with spring pre-load and compression and rebound damping adjustability, as well as a Sachs steering damper. Rear suspension is handled by a fully adjustable Sachs shock, which is attached to the engine via a forged aluminium bracket. The top-spec Streetfighter V4 S gets an Ohlins NIX-30 front fork, Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and an Ohlins electronically controlled steering damper. The suspension system is semi-active, providing support under braking and acceleration. The semi-active suspension can also be turned off completely.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S has semi-active electronic Ohlins suspension

Both variants come with Brembo Stylema Monobloc calipers gripping twin 330 mm discs at the front and a single 245 mm disc gripped by a two-piston caliper at the rear. The braking system is aided by the 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and Ducati Cornering ABS EVO. In India, the base version of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is expected to be priced at around ₹ 19 -20 lakh (Ex-showroom).

