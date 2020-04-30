New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Ducati Streetfighter V4 India Launch Delayed

The coronavirus lockdown in Italy and around the world, has delayed the India launch of Ducati's radical new Streetfighter V4.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 will now be launched in India by 2021

Highlights

  • The Ducati Streetfighter V4's India launch has been delayed to 2021
  • Other Ducati launches in India also affected due to coronavirus lockdown
  • Ducati partially resumes operations in Borgo Panigale

Ducati's new litre-class naked sport bike with the performance and dynamics of the Ducati Panigale V4 will not be launched in India in 2020, as was originally planned. The Streetfighter V4, Ducati's most awaited roadster, will now be launched in India in 2021, Ducati India MD Bipul Chandra told carandbike. The delay is due to the temporary suspension of production due to the global lockdown in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak, Chandra said during an interaction with carandbike. Other Ducati product launches, which were planned for the second quarter of the current calendar year, will also be delayed now, he added.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Voted Most Beautiful Bike Of EICMA 2019

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

Monster 797

Monster 821

1299 Panigale

959 Panigale

Diavel 1260

Scrambler

SuperSport

Monster 1200

Multistrada 950

Scrambler 1100

Multistrada 1260

Hypermotard 939

Hypermotard 950

XDiavel

Multistrada 1200

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Scrambler Desert Sled

Hyperstrada 939

71n1cjnc

New Ducati Streetfighter V4 has superbike performance and DNA

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares the engine and electronics package with the Ducati Panigale V4, and sports an aggressive design, with bi-plane wings, possibly the first to be featured on a naked bike. Like the Panigale V4 and V4 S, the naked variant is also available in two versions, a base Streetfighter V4 and the higher-spec Streetfighter V4S. Both variants are powered by the 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale engine of the Panigale V4 which puts out a manic 208 bhp at 12,750 rpm, and 123 Nm of peak torque at 11,500 rpm. On the Streetfighter V4, the fuel and throttle maps have been tweaked, along with a shorter final drive ratio.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Launch Scheduled For Q3 2020

ncs0s9qo

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 shares the208 bhp engine and six-axis IMU-powered electronics package with the Ducati Panigale V4

The standard Streetfighter V4 has 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) with spring pre-load and compression and rebound damping adjustability, as well as a Sachs steering damper. Rear suspension is handled by a fully adjustable Sachs shock, which is attached to the engine via a forged aluminium bracket. The top-spec Streetfighter V4 S gets an Ohlins NIX-30 front fork, Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and an Ohlins electronically controlled steering damper. The suspension system is semi-active, providing support under braking and acceleration. The semi-active suspension can also be turned off completely.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Revealed

3fhfujd

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S has semi-active electronic Ohlins suspension

0 Comments

Both variants come with Brembo Stylema Monobloc calipers gripping twin 330 mm discs at the front and a single 245 mm disc gripped by a two-piston caliper at the rear. The braking system is aided by the 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and Ducati Cornering ABS EVO. In India, the base version of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is expected to be priced at around ₹ 19 -20 lakh (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 20.53 - 54.9 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.03 - 8.12 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.99 - 11.15 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 51.82 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 14.69 - 15.2 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
₹ 17.7 - 19.25 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 7.89 - 9.78 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.04 - 13.55 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 20.1 - 24.73 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 12.8 - 12.9 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 10.91 - 11.42 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 15.99 - 21.42 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹ 11.99 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 15.32 - 20.69 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 17.99 - 18.09 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 9.93 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.15 Lakh *
View More
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs And Flipkart Join Hands To Deliver Essentials
Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs And Flipkart Join Hands To Deliver Essentials
Jeep Grand Compass 7-Seater SUV Details Leaked In Brazil
Jeep Grand Compass 7-Seater SUV Details Leaked In Brazil
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities