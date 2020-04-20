Exclusive: Jeep To Launch A Three-Row SUV In The Premium Segment

Fiat Chrysler India has said the big focus for the conglomerate going forward in India will be the Jeep brand. Without mentioning any specific timelines the company has confirmed that there will be new offerings in the market across different segments. In an exclusive interview with carandbike, Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India shared that at least 3 new SUVs are in the works one of which is a 3-row model that will sit directly above the now popular Compass in the Jeep portfolio in the country.

The upcoming SUV is likely to belong to the D-segment. Datta said,"A 3-row SUV will be coming to the Indian market in the near future. In terms of dimensions and size the SUV is closer to the Cherokee (than Grand Cherokee). Nothing else will come between the Compass and the 3-row SUV" He also added that in the BS6 era diesels will play an important role in the more premium segments of Jeep portfolio because they offer good performance.

Entire Jeep range in India has already been upgraded with BS6 engines.

Datta also shared that 2 other iconic products from the brand will be launched in the country. Talking about the effects of Coronavirus pandemic on the new launches he said. "We need to ensure that resources that are being used in bringing these products to the markets are balanced."

He also revealed that in the future the entire Jeep line-up globally is going to be electrified. However, bringing any of those products to any market will depend on demand adding that range anxiety is a huge issue for electric vehicles in India.

