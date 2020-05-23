New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Kia Considering Soul Petrol And EV Model For India

While we don't expect the Soul EV to come to India at all for now, given the lower demand for the segment, the Soul with the petrol engine can definitely work for the Indian market. Currently the Soul is available in global markets with two petrol engines

Kia Motor India has tasted success in the country with the launch of the Seltos SUV and the even the Carnival. Now, though the company is looking at bringing in new cars to the country. The next big launch for Kia Motors India is going to be the Sonet subcompact SUV. Now, while Kia will focus its concentration of the subcompact SUV, the company is also looking at bringing in other cars to the country over the next few years. We've told you already that the Telluride is one car that is being considered for India, Kia is also looking at bringing in the Soul hatchback. Yes, the company is very much considering the hatchback for India and this is all thanks to the great reception the design of the car got when it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

The Kia Soul was displayed at the company's stall at the Auto Expo 2020

Speaking to Siddharth on the latest episode of Freewheeling With SVP, Manohar Bhat, VP Head- Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, "We got a lot of feedback from customers at the Auto Expo 2020 about the Soul. The Soul is a very young and different looking vehicle. While the Soul EV might not be a viable solution for India right now, it Soul is available in other powertrains and it is well worth looking at. We have got very positive feedback about the design of the Soul. We will look at the Soul or a similar vehicle for the Indian market going forward. We are seriously looking at it and we'll bring it only after checking out on how the market is progressing."

rmigsiqo

The Kia Soul comes with all the bells and whistles in global markets and we expect it to carry forward those features when it comes to India

While we don't expect the Soul EV to come to India at all for now, given the lower demand for the segment, the Soul with the petrol engine can definitely work for the Indian market. Currently the Soul is available in global markets with two petrol engines - a 2-litre, 4 cylinder unit which is good enough for 147 bhp and then there's a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine which gives the Soul its sporty credentials and it makes more than 200 horses.

ati09t5o

The Soul is available in 2 petrol engines in international markets

Given the fact that all of Kia's cars in India till date have been filled to the brim with features, we expect nothing less for the Soul too when it arrives.

