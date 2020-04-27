Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz GLB Ruled Out For India

German luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz, has revealed that its SUV, the GLB is not destined for the Indian market anytime soon. The car, due to its out of the box design, has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs the world over ever since its global debut last year just before the Frankfurt Motor Show. Since then many luxury car lovers were hoping that the SUV will make its way to India sooner or later but now in an exclusive chat with carandbike, Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that there are no plans to get the GLB in the market.

Currently the GLB has 2 petrol and 1 Diesel engine options. The main reason behind this is the unavailability of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits for the SUV. Iyer said," We don't have any CKD for that car, so technically we cannot get it in India unfortunately and to get it as CBU we're not sure how the pricing will work. Right now there are no plans worldwide for a CKD on the GLB so as of now we've to give that a go for India." He also said that the Coronavirus crisis has made things tougher because right now investments in new products or manufacturing capacities will be definitely looked into with much more lens considering the demand and the market. The GLB shares its MFA-2 (modular front architecture) platform with many other cars from the brand like the new generation A-Class, B-Class and CLA. However in terms of dimensions it has a longer wheelbase and is also the tallest of all. Globally, the car currently has 2 petrol (1.3-litre turbo & 2-litre turbo) and 1 diesel (2-litre turbo) engine options that work with 7-speed DCT or 8-speed DCT options. Electric and plug-in hybrid variants of the SUV are also in the pipeline.

