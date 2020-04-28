Exclusive: Mercedes EQC Launch Unaffected By The Coronavirus Crisis; Will Come To In India This Year

While the coronavirus has disrupted quite a lot of plans for automakers in India, we were expecting even Mercedes-Benz to take a step back. However, though the German carmaker has rescheduled quite a few launches scheduled this year in the country, it's still on track to bring in what it promised at the beginnning of the year. Well! There have been some delays for models like the next-generation CLA and GLA, but the German carmaker has confirmed that the launch of its all-electric SUV won't be pushed to the next year and will be launched in India this year itself. In fact, the company has garnered good interest from potential customers and is confident that the EQC won't just be a technology demonstrator in India and will add to its overall sales.

Speaking exclusively to carandbike Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Marketing & CRM said, "We'll launch the EQC this calendar year itself. There will be a delay of a couple of months. It's not about just launching the car, I think it's a perfect car for intercity driving and you know you can use for three to four days and charge it once a while. The consumer interest after we unveiled the brand on January 14 has been huge, and that's why we want some good number of car before we launch it and not just a few numbers and then again have a pipeline. So the idea is to get a good number of cars and then introduce the product in India."

The Mercedes-Benz EQC offers a range of 400 km.

The EQC is powered by a dual motor setup, which includes one motor for the front axle and one for the rear. This makes the EQC an all-wheel-drive SUV or 4Matic in Mercedes' nomenclature. The EQC's motors are powered by an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery, that helps the motors produce a combined 300 kW (402 bhp) of peak power and 765 Nm of peak torque. The new EQC gets an all-electric range of around 400 km with a quick charge option on the SUV too.

