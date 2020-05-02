Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Be A Connected Car

The third-generation Hyundai i20 is the next big launch from the South Korean carmaker in India, and the company has confirmed that it will be a connected car. On the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, when asked whether the new i20 will be a connected vehicle, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India said, "Of course yes. We have already announced that Hyundai is going take a leap in terms of connectivity and, frankly speaking, we feel that today's customer, he wants to be connected and the level of connectivity also continues to go up. If you see the Creta now, I think we have taken the BlueLink also to a level up, just look at the features. So, we have always believed that. The new Verna, the Creta, the Tucson we showcased at the Auto Expo, and of course than the i20, I think is going carry the legacy forward with Hyundai setting new benchmarks."

Hyundai currently offers four connected vehicles - Venue, Verna, Creta, and the Elantra

Currently, Hyundai India has four vehicles in its line-up that come with BlueLink technology - the Venue, Verna, Creta, and the Elantra, while the soon-to-be-launched Tucson facelift will also be a connected SUV. This would make the next-gen i20 the sixth connected Hyundai vehicle in India. While the Hyundai Venue and the Elantra come with 33 and 34 connected car features respectively, the more recently launched Verna facelift gets 45 features and the new-gen Creta gets the 50 features, including a voice command function to open/close the sunroof. So, based on the segment and price bracket, we would expect the upcoming i20 to get the same number of connected car features as the Venue.

The rear sees a signature tail lamp and new bumpers too

Visually, the new-gen Hyundai i20 gets all-new exterior styling with a new cascading grille up front, flanked by the sweptback headlamps, which are LED units, and they come with integrated LED DRLs. The car gets sharper proportions to give a sport appearance, in addition to a set of newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the car gets a aggressive design for the LED taillamps and a rear diffuser. The car also gets an all-new cabin, featuring two new 10.25 - inch screens, consisting of a digital cluster and a navigation touchscreen, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with the Hyundai SmartSense safety package which includes new features like a new generation Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) that now offers pedestrian and cyclist detection for even more assurance on the road, as well as Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC).

The i20 comes with a 10.25 inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

In terms of powertrain, we expect the new Hyundai i20 to borrow its powertrains from the Grand i10 Nios, which includes a pair of 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. Transmission choices will include both manual and automatic units.

