Exclusive: No All-Wheel Drive Option On The Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun has generated huge interest ever since it was revealed to the Indian audience earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is one of the 4 SUVs the German car maker will launch in India over the next few years. 2 of those, the 7-seater Tiguan Allspace and the T-roc have already hit the market. Now in an exclusive chat with carandbike, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has shared details about the car.

One of the big takeaways from the conversation was that there will be no All-Wheel drive version of the Taigun on offer when it is launched. The SUV will only get 2WD options, however it is likely to be available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Explaining this further Knapp said, "If you look at the market there is hardly any all-wheel drive vehicle available in this category and the Taigun too is a more urban vehicle". He went on to add that the SUV will initially come with a 1.0 litre TSi petrol engine that will churn out 108bhp. The launch of the Taigun is slated for middle of 2021.

The launch of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV is slated for middle of 2021

The Taigun is built on new MQB A0 IN platform that has been specifically developed for the Indian market. Some of the characteristic features on the outside include LED lighting, single-bar LED brake lamp at the rear and faux diffusers on the bumper. Inside it gets all-digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system, and fast-charging USB slots.

