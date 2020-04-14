New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: No All-Wheel Drive Option On The Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV

The Taigun compact SUV will be launched in just 2-wheel drive variants with a 1.0 litre TSI Petrol engine.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Volkswagen Taigun was first unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year

Highlights

  • Taigun will only be alunched in 2-wheel drive variants
  • SUV will be powered by a 1.0 L TSi Petrol engine
  • Launch of the Taigun is slated for mid-2021

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun has generated huge interest ever since it was revealed to the Indian audience earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is one of the 4 SUVs the German car maker will launch in India over the next few years. 2 of those, the 7-seater Tiguan Allspace and the T-roc have already hit the market. Now in an exclusive chat with carandbike, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has shared details about the car.

One of the big takeaways from the conversation was that there will be no All-Wheel drive version of the Taigun on offer when it is launched. The SUV will only get 2WD options, however it is likely to be available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Explaining this further Knapp said, "If you look at the market there is hardly any all-wheel drive vehicle available in this category and the Taigun too is a more urban vehicle". He went on to add that the SUV will initially come with a 1.0 litre TSi petrol engine that will churn out 108bhp. The launch of the Taigun is slated for middle of 2021.

d7nakf8k

The launch of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV is slated for middle of 2021 

The Taigun is built on new MQB A0 IN platform that has been specifically developed for the Indian market. Some of the characteristic features on the outside include LED lighting, single-bar LED brake lamp at the rear and faux diffusers on the bumper. Inside it gets all-digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system, and fast-charging USB slots.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Volkswagen models

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.72 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.87 - 14.5 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 28.07 - 31.46 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 25.99 - 33.22 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.04 - 10 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Hero MotoCorp Donates 60 Mobile Ambulances Across India
Coronavirus Pandemic: Hero MotoCorp Donates 60 Mobile Ambulances Across India
Cornonavirus Pandemic: Ford Is Making Medical Gowns Out Of Airbag Material
Cornonavirus Pandemic: Ford Is Making Medical Gowns Out Of Airbag Material
Due To Social Distancing, Maruti Expects Car Boom After Lockdown Ends
Due To Social Distancing, Maruti Expects Car Boom After Lockdown Ends
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities