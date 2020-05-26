New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Royal Enfield To Go Big On Mass Customisation Of Its Motorcycles

Royal Enfield has plans to go big on mass customisation of its motorcycles in the near future. Each motorcycle can be customised and made according to the needs of the customer, making each model unique and one of its kind.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield is looking at 100 per cent mass customisation of its bikes
  • The company wants its customers to be more involved in the buying process
  • Each motorcycle will be unique and different than the other

Royal Enfield has plans of shaking up the way motorcycles are sold in India. The company has identified that mass customisation of motorcycles is going to be big and Royal Enfield has plans of making that available to all its customers. The basic idea is to get the customer more involved in the buying process and offer differentiation and customisation. Royal Enfield wants to create each motorcycle as a unique piece of machinery, and all of this will be done at the factory itself. In the latest freewheeling episode, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield gave us a broad outline of the Royal Enfield 2.0 strategy and one of the key focus areas is mass customisation of its motorcycles.

Also Read: Exclusive: Royal Enfield To Launch Meteor 350 In June 2020

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Thunderbird 350X

Interceptor 650

Himalayan

Thunderbird 350

Continental GT 650

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500X

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

Also Read: Royal Enfield Opens Unique Movable Dealership In Thailand

Dasari said, "because of the crisis (COVID-19), few things are going to change. Three things will change. One will be significant amount of digitisation in the buying process. We will have to figure out how to involve the buyer or the customer into the buying process, a differentiated buying experience. Because of people not wanting to share rides or shared mobility and all, they will want their own bike. When I go on to a traffic light, I want to have something different. A motorcycle is a display of a person's personality, so it has to have uniqueness and differentiation. So, how do we involve them in the design of a motorcycle? So we have revamped our entire business process from made to stock to made to order. So we want to move to a point completely where 100 per cent of our bikes will be mass customised. So you can then choose, whichever bike you want, with this kind of label, with that kind of colour, with this kind of accessory and that kind of apparel, all of this will be built in. So that significantly changes the entire buying process. The buying process becomes significantly different."

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycle Spotted On Test

0 Comments

Vinod Dasari also confirmed that the next launch from Royal Enfield will be the Meteor 350. It will be a new motorcycle ground up and get a new and a much improved 350 cc engine which will get single overhead camshafts instead of the push rods on the current 350 cc UCE (unit combustion engine) motor. The new engine will be significantly smoother, offer better performance and will be cleaner as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
What is your age?
What is the price range of scooter / bike that you want to buy?
What is your total household income per year?
Are you willing to make your next bike purchase completely online?
What are your top 3 reasons for not buying online?
In place of a test drive, which is the best option to make you buy online?
How best can the website establish trust?
If pricing information is made available online transparently, which option will you prefer?
If bike financing is provided fully online, would you then consider buying it online?
If bike registrations are provided by an online website, would you then consider buying it online?
How will you replace the need for a test drive?
What are your expectations for bike financing?
What do you expect of RTO formalities?
Where would you prefer to buy the bike online?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Return To Poll

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.4 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.65 - 2.86 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.87 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.81 - 2.92 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.81 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.13 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 1.9 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: Kia Sonet To Be Launched In Time For The Festive Season
Exclusive: Kia Sonet To Be Launched In Time For The Festive Season
Lockdown 4.0: Top SUVs Under Rs. 20 Lakh Launching In 2020
Lockdown 4.0: Top SUVs Under Rs. 20 Lakh Launching In 2020
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
2020 Skoda Karoq Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.99 Lakh
2020 Skoda Karoq Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.99 Lakh
Select your City
or select from popular cities