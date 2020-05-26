Exclusive: Royal Enfield To Go Big On Mass Customisation Of Its Motorcycles

Royal Enfield has plans of shaking up the way motorcycles are sold in India. The company has identified that mass customisation of motorcycles is going to be big and Royal Enfield has plans of making that available to all its customers. The basic idea is to get the customer more involved in the buying process and offer differentiation and customisation. Royal Enfield wants to create each motorcycle as a unique piece of machinery, and all of this will be done at the factory itself. In the latest freewheeling episode, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield gave us a broad outline of the Royal Enfield 2.0 strategy and one of the key focus areas is mass customisation of its motorcycles.

Dasari said, "because of the crisis (COVID-19), few things are going to change. Three things will change. One will be significant amount of digitisation in the buying process. We will have to figure out how to involve the buyer or the customer into the buying process, a differentiated buying experience. Because of people not wanting to share rides or shared mobility and all, they will want their own bike. When I go on to a traffic light, I want to have something different. A motorcycle is a display of a person's personality, so it has to have uniqueness and differentiation. So, how do we involve them in the design of a motorcycle? So we have revamped our entire business process from made to stock to made to order. So we want to move to a point completely where 100 per cent of our bikes will be mass customised. So you can then choose, whichever bike you want, with this kind of label, with that kind of colour, with this kind of accessory and that kind of apparel, all of this will be built in. So that significantly changes the entire buying process. The buying process becomes significantly different."

Vinod Dasari also confirmed that the next launch from Royal Enfield will be the Meteor 350. It will be a new motorcycle ground up and get a new and a much improved 350 cc engine which will get single overhead camshafts instead of the push rods on the current 350 cc UCE (unit combustion engine) motor. The new engine will be significantly smoother, offer better performance and will be cleaner as well.

