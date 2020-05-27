New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Royal Enfield To Introduce New 350 cc Platform

Royal Enfield will introduce a brand new platform, comprising an all-new 350 cc engine with new gearbox, and a new frame.

Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The new 350 cc engine will make its debut on the Royal Enfield Meteor, to be launched in June 2020

Highlights

  • New 350 cc engine expected to debut on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350
  • New 350 cc engine will have significant increment in performance
  • Royal Enfield also planning to extend the 650 cc family with new models

Royal Enfield will be introducing a brand new 350 cc platform with the company's next product launch. The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be based on a completely new platform, with an all-new 350 cc, single-cylinder engine with a new gearbox, and with a new frame. Speaking to carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari revealed that Royal Enfield has significantly accelerated new product plans over the past couple of years. Dasari told carandbike that Royal Enfield is now working on a brand-new 350 cc platform, after introducing the 650 Twins.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Be Launched By End Of June 2020

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Thunderbird 350X

Interceptor 650

Himalayan

Thunderbird 350

Continental GT 650

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500X

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

3fmmbjmg

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will mark the debut of the all-new 350 cc platform, with a new engine, gearbox, and frame

"It's an absolutely exciting powertrain. So, we've learnt how to make many different models within the same modular infrastructure, with the same engine, the same gearbox and the frame. So, in that sense, what was traditionally a company which had very limited powertrains, will now have significant expansion in powertrains," Dasari told carandbike about the new platform in response to a question about rationalising the product portfolio, with the 500 cc engine platform now discontinued during the transition to the BS6 emission regulations.

"It's a new 350 cc. It's significantly better feeling, it's significantly better in terms of the ride. I want to leave something for you to hope for, to desire for. Hopefully, by the end of June we will be ready to do that," Dasari added.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Introduce Individual Customisation Of Bikes Through Online Configurator

Watch the Full Episode Of Freewheeling With SVP:

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On New Platform Between 350 cc And 650 cc

0 Comments

As we've reported earlier and now have confirmation, the first product under the new 350 cc platform will be the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which will be launched by the end of June. The new engine, although with the same displacement as the current UCE (unit construction engine) 350, will be completely new.It is likely to ditch the traditional pushrod architecture of the UCE, and will likely get overhead cams, and will be counterbalanced. In addition the outer engine cases of the bottom end look quite similar to the 650 cc parallel-twin, so a slick-shifting six-speed gearbox is expected as well. So far, there's no word on specifications and output of the engine, but it is expected to be more free-revving and refined than the UCE 350 with better performance as well. Royal Enfield is also expected to extend the 650 cc family with three more new models within the next 3-4 years.

